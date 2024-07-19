Noise unveils the ColorFit Pulse 4 Max with AI Watch Faces

Noise has introduced its latest addition to the Pulse smartwatch series, the Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max. This new model comes packed with features designed to blend creativity with functionality, catering to a diverse range of lifestyles.

At the heart of its innovation is the AI Create feature, which empowers users to generate nearly infinite customizable watch faces instantly, allowing them to express their unique style, whether they are fitness enthusiasts, fashion aficionados, or busy professionals.

The standout feature of the Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max is its AI Create functionality, enabling users to craft personalized watch faces on the go. Complementing this is the intuitive AI Search feature, which simplifies the process of finding answers to queries within seconds without needing to interact with the display. This feature, together with the functional crown, enhances user interaction, ensuring a seamless and effortless experience.

Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max Specifications

The Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max is equipped with Tru Sync technology, significantly improving the Bluetooth calling experience and ensuring a smooth connection with smartphones. Users can save up to 10 contacts and easily access recent calls directly from the smartwatch, eliminating the need to reach for their phones.

Immersive Display and Convenient Features

Featuring a large 1.96-inch AMOLED display with high resolution, the smartwatch offers an immersive viewing experience. The Always-on Display functionality ensures users are always updated with just a glance, enhancing convenience and usability. Additionally, the smartwatch includes a QR code scanner, allowing users to store up to five QR codes for social media or payment options, further simplifying daily transactions.

With single-chip Bluetooth and Bluetooth 5.3, the Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max guarantees a stable and hassle-free connection during calls, boasting an impressive range of up to 18 meters. These advancements not only enhance the user experience but also extend the smartwatch’s battery life, lasting up to 7 days on a single charge.

Health and Productivity Features

Noise prioritizes user well-being with the integrated Noise Health Suite, which enables users to monitor vital health metrics such as heart rate, SpO2, sleep patterns, and stress levels, empowering them to take proactive steps in managing their health. The Productivity Suite includes daily reminders and easily accessible weather forecasts, enhancing the smartwatch’s functionality.

Designed to withstand an active lifestyle, the Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max boasts an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. This ensures durability and reliability, making it suitable for various outdoor activities and daily wear.

Fitness and Customization

The smartwatch offers over 100 watch faces and supports more than 100 sports modes, catering to a broad spectrum of fitness enthusiasts. It seamlessly integrates with the NoiseFit App, unlocking enhanced functionality and allowing users to further personalize their smartwatch experience.

Price and Availability

Available in six stunning colors—Jet Black, Deep Wine, Rose Gold, Space Blue, Black Link, and Calm Silver Link—the Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 Max will be priced at Rs 2,499. Starting tomorrow, July 20, 2024, it will be available on the Noise official website, as well as on Amazon and Flipkart. This launch promises to bring cutting-edge technology and style to users, making it a compelling choice in the smartwatch market.