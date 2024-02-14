Nothing Phone 2a Launches March 5th: Specs, Features, & More

Nothing Phone 2a, the company's third smartphone, is slated to be released next month. The handset will likely be a cheaper version of the Nothing Phone 2, which debuted last year. Several facts about the smartphone have leaked online in recent months, revealing what we may expect from the next handset from the UK business led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei. It is still being determined whether the Nothing Phone 2a will include the Glyph interface on its back panel.

Nothing confirmed the release of its upcoming smartphone in a small video posted on X (previously known as Twitter) on Tuesday. According to the business, the Nothing Phone 2a will be released on 5 March at 11:30 GMT (5pm IST).

Nothing Phone 2a to be available in India on Flipkart

Meanwhile, a post from the company's India-specific X account reveals that the Nothing Phone 2a handset will be released in India on the same day. A dynamic event page on Nothing's website also indicates that the smartphone will be available on Flipkart.

While the teaser does not reveal any additional information about the future Nothing Phone 2a, it does show two white dots on a black background that blink. These are replaced by the phrase "Fresh. Eyes." Five pairs of white dots blink before focusing on the words. It has been speculated that the business is referring to the rear camera configuration on its forthcoming Nothing Phone 2a smartphone.

Nothing Phone 2a: Specifications

According to previous leaks, the Nothing Phone 2a will ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and run the Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5 out of the box. The Nothing Phone 2a handset is claimed to include a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,084 x 2,412 pixel) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is also expected to have a 50-megapixel dual back camera arrangement. More details regarding the Nothing Phone 2a smartphone are anticipated to be revealed in the days running up to its launch.