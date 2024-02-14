Nothing Phone 2a Launches March 5th: Specs, Features, & More

Nothing Phone 2a, the company's third smartphone, is slated to be released next month. The handset will likely be a cheaper version of the Nothing Phone 2, which debuted last year. Several facts about the smartphone have leaked online in recent months, revealing what we may expect from the next handset from the UK business led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei. It is still being determined whether the Nothing Phone 2a will include the Glyph interface on its back panel.
Nothing Phone 2a to be available in India on Flipkart
Meanwhile, a post from the company's India-specific X account reveals that the Nothing Phone 2a handset will be released in India on the same day. A dynamic event page on Nothing's website also indicates that the smartphone will be available on Flipkart.
Nothing Phone 2a: Specifications
According to previous leaks, the Nothing Phone 2a will ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and run the Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5 out of the box. The Nothing Phone 2a handset is claimed to include a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,084 x 2,412 pixel) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is also expected to have a 50-megapixel dual back camera arrangement. More details regarding the Nothing Phone 2a smartphone are anticipated to be revealed in the days running up to its launch.