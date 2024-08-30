Now search inbox as Gmail Q&A with the help of Gemini on Android

Google has officially launched Gmail Q&A on Android, introducing a fresh and innovative way to search your inbox with the help of Gemini. This new feature allows users to interact with their Gmail on Android by asking Gemini questions about their emails, enabling a more efficient and intuitive search experience.

Previously, this functionality was available on the web version of Gmail through the side panel, and now it's being brought to mobile devices. Google also mentioned that the feature will be available on iOS in the near future.

Gamil Q&A Features

With Gmail Q&A, you can ask Gemini anything related to your emails. Beyond simple queries, Gemini can assist in finding specific details within emails, displaying unread messages, filtering emails from certain senders, or even summarizing emails about a particular topic.

To access Gemini in the Gmail app on Android, you can either tap the black Gemini star icon located at the top right corner of the screen or select the "summarize this email" chip. The rollout is expected to take up to 15 days to reach all users. It's important to note that access to this feature requires a Google One AI Premium subscription or a subscription to Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, or Education Premium.

How to use this feature?

To utilize the Q&A feature, users simply need to tap the "Ask Gemini" button within the Gmail app. After typing in a question, Gemini will generate a relevant and informative response, streamlining the process of managing emails and quickly finding necessary information.

While the feature is currently exclusive to Android users, Google has confirmed plans to extend it to other platforms in the future, further enhancing the accessibility and functionality of Gmail across devices.