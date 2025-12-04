Nubia Fold, Nubia Flip 3 launch_ Price, specifications and features

ZTE Nubia brand has introduced two new foldable smartphones in Japan and multiplied its options with clamshell and book-style folds reaching into another segment of the foldable market. The Nubia Fold runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, and has a 6,560mAh battery, and the Nubia Flip 3 runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7400X SoC and a 4,610mAh battery. Nubia has plans to roll out these devices in December and early 2026, hoping that they can be rolled out internationally in the new year. Read further to know the price, specifications and features of the Nubia Fold, Nubia Flip 3.

Nubia Fold, Nubia Flip 3: Price and availability

Nubia Fold will be sold in Japan at JPY 178,560 (around Rs.1,03,500) and will be available in Japan on December 4 via the Japanese site Y!mobile. The Nubia Flip 3 will be sold in the middle of January 2026 and it is yet to be made available at which time, the price will be announced. The two devices are expected to make inroads into new markets in the year 2026.

Nubia Fold vs Nubia Flip 3: Which one to choose?

Select Fold when you desire a huge, tablet display, multitasking, and productivity utilisation (split-screen), streaming, mobile gamers or more demanding tasks.

Select Flip 3 when you appreciate the portability, compactness, and simplicity - it is suitable to carry every day and use casually and for those who prefer having the convenience of a foldable product but are not willing to carry the extra weight/size.

Fold is more powerful (chipset + battery + screen size), more suitable to power users. Flip 3 includes a more consistent blend to the common user.

Nubia Fold: Features and specifications

Nubia Fold is the biggest among the two foldable phones. It has a 8-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2,480x2,200 pixels resolution. The cover screen has a 6.5-inches screen and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU and it has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It is pre-packaged with Android 15.

The camera system on the Nubia Fold is a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. The selfie cameras are two 20 megapixels, one on the main display and the other one on the cover screen.

A 55W battery charging and Nubia Fold has a battery capacity of 6,560mAh. It has 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity. With dimensions 144x 160x5.4mm open and 73x 160x 11.1mm closed. It has a mass of 249 grams and is IP5X and IPX4 dust and water resistant.

Nubia Flip 3: Specifications and features.

Nubia Flip 3 is a clamshell with a 6.9-inch flex-based full-HD+ OLED inner display with 120Hz of refresh rate. The display used on the cover is a four-inch AMOLED panel. It is also based on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X SoC and has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. The phone comes with Android 15. At the back, the Nubia Flip 3 has a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide. The rear camera employs a 32 megapixel camera.

The Nubia Flip 3 will have a battery capacity of 4,610mAh. It has 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C support. This Flip 3, similar to Fold, is IP5X and IPX4 dust and water resistant. The phone is open 76x170x7.5mm and closed 76x87x15.9mm and weighs approximately 188g.





