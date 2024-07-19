NXP Semiconductors Secures Car Connectivity Consortium Certification for Digital Car Keys

NXP Semiconductors has achieved a milestone by becoming the first technology company to receive certification from the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC). This certification, granted to NXP's single-chip NFC and embedded secure element solution, the SN220, underscores the company's commitment to enhancing security, safety, and ease of access through digital car keys.

In December 2023, the CCC launched its Digital Key Certification Program, aiming to standardize digital car key solutions across the automotive industry. NXP’s SN220 solution, a convergence of an NFC controller with an embedded secure element, received certification, marking a significant achievement for the company. This positions NXP at the forefront of the digital car key market, setting a new standard for quality and security.

Michael Leitner, General Manager of Smart Car Access at NXP, stated, “This certification validates the specification that will enable the future of digital keys in the automotive market. As the first certified solution provider, NXP’s fully integrated systems will set the standard for quality and security in this rapidly growing market.”

Digital car keys offer more than just seamless access to vehicles. They provide drivers with the ability to control access, whether it be for family members or valet drivers. As this technology gains popularity, ensuring interoperability, security, and safety becomes crucial. The CCC, with over 200 members including leading automotive manufacturers and technology companies, has introduced a certification program to ensure these standards are met across the ecosystem of cars, mobile phones, and other hands-free access devices.

Alysia Johnson, President of the Car Connectivity Consortium, emphasized the significance of certification, saying, “Certification is a crucial step towards building trust among consumers and the industry. It enables auto and device manufacturers to deliver secure, user-friendly experiences for digital key access. Our goal is to establish global compatibility for a seamless and secure digital key experience, regardless of what car or mobile device is involved.”

The high performance and interoperability of NXP's SN220 have garnered positive feedback from industry leaders. Zhang Shuxiao, Senior Director of Connectivity at Xiaomi, remarked, “At Xiaomi, we prioritize exceptional user experiences. The high performance of the SN220, as well as the commitment to interoperability shown with this certification, were important to us, reflecting our dedication to delivering new and exciting features for our users.”

NXP Semiconductors's digital key system leverages not only NFC and secure elements but also Ultra-Wideband (UWB) and Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) to provide a consistent and seamless user experience. This comprehensive approach is part of NXP’s strategy to offer complete system solutions for both mobile device manufacturers and car OEMs.