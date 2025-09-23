OnePlus 15 Leak Reveals Major Redesign, New Colors, and Next-Gen Specs Ahead of Launch

The OnePlus 15 has yet to be officially announced, but fresh leaks, hands-on images, and insider tips are already generating serious buzz. A recent sighting during the Peace Elite League (PEL) Summer Finals in China has triggered widespread speculation after esports players were photographed admiring what appears to be the next OnePlus flagship smartphone.

The leaked image, shared on Weibo, came with the cryptic caption: “What do you think they were looking at?” It’s not confirmed but all signs point to the OnePlus 15.

A Bold New Look: OnePlus 15 Design Leak

The most striking change revealed in the OnePlus 15 design leak is the shift away from the circular Hasselblad camera module, which has been a mainstay since the OnePlus 11. Instead, the OnePlus 15 embraces a square camera island with a pill-shaped dual-camera layout, plus a third sensor and LED flash, arranged in a more modern, minimalist style.

Early renders and real-world images hint that this design may unify the aesthetics across OnePlus’s 2025 lineup, aligning with elements seen on the OnePlus 13R.

A second leak, shared by OnePlus Club on X (formerly Twitter), showcases the device in a new titanium or pinkish-purple color, joining previously rumored black and purple variants. Another leaked image reveals a clean, white finish, which hasn't been spotted on recent OnePlus models, indicating a bold new color direction.

Hasselblad Out, DetailMax Engine In

The OnePlus 15 will reportedly ditch the Hasselblad branding, ending its long-standing collaboration with the Swedish camera giant. In its place is OnePlus’s in-house image processing system, called the DetailMax Engine, designed to deliver improved computational photography and proprietary image tuning.

Leaked specs suggest a 50MP triple-camera setup, featuring a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and possibly a 64MP periscope camera, though final details remain unconfirmed.

OnePlus 15 Specifications: Display, Processor, RAM, and Storage

Here’s what the leaks suggest for the core OnePlus 15 specs:

Spec Expected Details Display 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 165Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (aka Snapdragon 8 Elite) RAM & Storage Up to 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage Software OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 (Global), ColorOS (China) Build Ceramic-coated frame, thinner and stronger than titanium

The 165Hz refresh rate, a first for OnePlus, positions the device squarely in the sights of mobile gamers and media consumers. While the 1.5K resolution is technically lower than the OnePlus 13’s QHD+ display, the trade-off may come down to smoother frame rates and better power efficiency.

OnePlus 15 Battery Life and Charging

If the current information holds, the OnePlus 15 battery will be one of the largest in the Android flagship segment, coming in at 7,000 mAh. This marks a considerable upgrade from the OnePlus 13’s 6,000 mAh cell.

In terms of charging speeds, the phone is expected to support:

120W wired fast charging

50W wireless charging

That means quicker top-ups and longer screen-on times—ideal for power users and streamers.

Android 16 and OxygenOS 16 Debut

Another exciting development is software. The OnePlus 15 is expected to launch with Android 16, layered with OxygenOS 16 for global users. For China, it will continue shipping with ColorOS, as per OnePlus's dual-software strategy.

This makes the OnePlus 15 one of the first smartphones globally to ship with Android 16 out of the box, giving it a slight edge over competitors launching later in the year.

Advertisment

Why OnePlus Skipped “14”

In a curious move, OnePlus is skipping the number “14” and jumping directly to OnePlus 15. According to insiders, the decision is tied to Mandarin superstitions where the number 14 is associated with bad luck. This means the OnePlus 15 will be the direct successor to the OnePlus 13.

Durability: Ceramic Over Titanium?

Perhaps one of the most surprising leaks is the possible use of a ceramic-coated chassis, said to be up to four times stronger than titanium, yet lighter and thinner than Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max. If true, this could give the OnePlus 15 serious durability points while enhancing its premium feel.

OnePlus 15 Could Be a Game-Changer

With its redesigned camera layout, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, massive battery, high refresh-rate display, and custom DetailMax Engine, the OnePlus 15 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting OnePlus smartphones yet.

The departure from Hasselblad signifies a new era, with OnePlus betting on its in-house AI imaging tech to rival Samsung’s and Apple’s dominance in mobile photography.

The OnePlus 15 launch is expected in late 2024 or early 2025. If the current leaks hold up, this could be the flagship to beat.