OnePlus Ace 3V with 7000mAh Battery: What to Expect

A Battery Built for Long Days

If you’ve ever panicked at 10% battery while far from a charger, this one’s for you. The OnePlus Ace 5V is rumored to pack a massive 7,000mAh battery—a big leap from the Ace 3V’s 5,500mAh. That’s the kind of battery that makes you forget where you left your charging cable.

Long commutes, endless social scrolling, gaming marathons—this could handle it all. And knowing OnePlus’ history, we might see some blazing fast-charging support, too. Imagine grabbing enough juice during a coffee break to last several hours.

The Power of Dimensity 9350

Word on the street says the Ace 5V could house MediaTek’s Dimensity 9350 SoC—a stronger version of the 9300. Think of it as upgrading from a sports car to a track-ready beast. Faster app loading, smoother graphics, and better power management? Yes, please.

If you’re into mobile gaming or juggling multiple apps, this chip could make lag and slowdowns a thing of the past. Paired with that big battery, this setup could be a multitasker’s dream.

Screen Talk: Slimmer Bezels, Bigger Feels

Leaks also suggest a flat 1.5K display with thinner bezels. Translation? More screen, less frame. Whether you’re binging shows or scrolling through memes, you get more viewable space with fewer distractions.

The Ace 3V’s AMOLED display was already sharp, but this tweak could take the viewing experience to another level. No more squinting past chunky bezels—just full-on screen time bliss.

Price Predictions and Market Position

The Ace 3V launched at CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 23,000) for its 12GB + 256GB model. If OnePlus keeps the Ace 5V in a similar price range, it could be a steal for anyone looking for a phone with premium features at a mid-range price.

OnePlus has a knack for hyping its releases with teasers on platforms like Weibo. So, expect some hints soon.

Should You Be Excited?

If these rumors hold, the Ace 5V could be the kind of phone that ticks all the right boxes. Long battery life? Check. Serious performance? Check. Great screen? Check again.

Whether you’re a gamer, a streamer, or someone who just doesn’t want to carry a charger everywhere, this might be the upgrade worth waiting for.

Until OnePlus spills the beans, we’ll keep watching for leaks and clues. If they stick to the same pricing strategy, the Ace 5V could be one of the most talked-about phones of 2024.