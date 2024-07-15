OnePlus Unveils AI-Powered Nord 4 and Pad 2 at Summer Launch Event

OnePlus has announced that its upcoming devices, OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Pad 2, will feature advanced AI tools to enhance user experience. These devices will be revealed at the Summer Launch Event in Milan on 16th July.

Advertisment

AI-Enhanced OnePlus Nord 4

The OnePlus Nord 4, a new addition to the successful OnePlus Nord series, boasts a metal unibody design and 5G capability. It aims to maximize the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) in various aspects of digital life. The Nord 4 will include AI tools such as AI Eraser and Smart Cutout, which remove unwanted elements from photos. New features like AI Best Face and AI Clear Face will also be available. AI Clear Face enhances facial details, while AI Best Face can perfect group selfies by opening closed eyes.

AI-Driven Productivity

Advertisment

Both the OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Pad 2 are designed to improve productivity with AI tools like AI Speak, AI Summarise, and AI Writer. AI Speak and AI Summarise help share information from various sources, and AI Writer can compose lengthy messages from short prompts. Additionally, Recording Summary can transform long meeting recordings into concise summaries and transcripts.

AI Integration in Everyday Use

The AI integration extends to the devices' operating system, OxygenOS 14, which includes machine learning systems within RAM, storage, and CPU. The OnePlus Trinity Engine optimizes the CPU, RAM, and ROM for peak performance. The Battery Health Engine, exclusive to OnePlus Nord 4, uses AI to maintain battery health, ensuring longevity through over 1,600 charging cycles while retaining 80% capacity.

Summer Launch Event Highlights

The OnePlus Summer Launch Event in Milan will not only introduce the Nord 4 and Pad 2 but also the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro and OnePlus Watch 2R. The event will be streamed live on OnePlus's YouTube channel.