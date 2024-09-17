OnePlus Nord Buds 3: Budget-Friendly TWS with Premium Features

OnePlus launched the Nord Buds 3 in India, priced at ₹2,299. These third-generation True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds offer an array of premium features, setting a high bar in the budget-friendly segment.

Long-Lasting Battery and Quick Charge

The Nord Buds 3 provide up to 43 hours of total playback with the charging case and 12 hours on a single charge without Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). For users needing a quick top-up, a 10-minute charge delivers up to 11 hours of listening. With a 58mAh battery in each earbud and a 440mAh case, the earbuds are designed to support extended usage, making them ideal for users on the go.

Superior Audio and ANC

These earbuds feature 12.4mm titanized diaphragm drivers along with OnePlus’ BassWave 2.0, delivering dynamic audio with adjustable bass. The 32dB ANC ensures immersive sound by cutting out unwanted background noise, while three EQ modes—Balanced, Serenade, and Bass—allow for a customized audio experience. Additionally, dual microphones and AI Clear Calls technology ensure clear voice capture, even in noisy environments.

Durable and Well-Connected

Designed for durability, the IP55-rated Nord Buds 3 are resistant to water and dust. The earbuds are equipped with Bluetooth 5.4, Google Fast Pair, and support dual device connections, making them versatile across multiple platforms. TÜV Rheinland certification guarantees battery health, ensuring long-lasting performance after repeated charges.

Availability and Offers

Starting September 20, 2024, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, and OnePlus stores. Discounts will be offered for ICICI Bank and OneCard holders, with special offers for students on the OnePlus Store.

With premium features at a budget-friendly price, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 stand out as an excellent value option for TWS earbuds.