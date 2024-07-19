Oppo A3X 5G: Here's a look at what to expect

After the Oppo Reno 12 series and the Oppo A3 (2024) made their successful debuts earlier in July, Oppo is launching its third smartphone in India with the A3X 5G. With various choices to meet varying customer demands and tastes, Oppo is actively attempting to increase its part of the Indian smartphone market, as seen by this series of releases. With its affordable price and features, the A3X 5G balances the more expensive Reno 12 series and the mid-range Oppo A3, meaning Oppo has a phone for every market niche.

A report states that the Oppo A3X 5G is anticipated to be on sale in India by the end of July in the budget sector. Features of the phone reportedly include a 5,100mAh battery, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, and up to 128GB of storage. It will be Oppo's third smartphone release of the month, following the release of the Oppo Reno 12 series last week and the Oppo A3 (2024) on 2 July.

The Oppo A3X 5G is expected to hit the shelves by the end of July, catering to the budget-conscious consumer. Here's a look at what to expect:







Budget-Friendly Powerhouse

The Oppo A3X 5G is positioned in the budget segment, making it an attractive option for price-sensitive buyers. This smartphone promises to deliver impressive features without breaking the bank, ensuring value for money.

Long-Lasting Battery

One of the standout features of the Oppo A3X 5G is its massive 5,100mAh battery. This promises extended usage on a single charge, making it perfect for gamers and media enthusiasts who require long battery life for uninterrupted entertainment.

MediaTek Power Under the Hood

The phone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, offering reliable performance for everyday tasks. This chipset ensures users enjoy a smooth and efficient experience, whether web browsing, streaming videos or playing games.

Storage Options

With up to 128GB of storage, the Oppo A3X 5G provides ample space for your essential apps, photos, and videos. This ensures you can keep all your important data and media files handy without worrying about running out of space.

Price for Oppo A3X 5G in India(Expected)

In India, the Oppo A3X 5G is anticipated to retail for between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000, per a 91Mobiles report. The device might be released on the market for low-cost smartphones.

Expected specifications for the Oppo A3X 5G

The Oppo A3X 5G is rumoured to have an LCD with a 1,000-nit maximum brightness. According to another source, the panel might handle 120Hz refresh rates. The device might be powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC that powers the Lava Blaze X, Vivo T3 Lite, and iQOO Z9 Lite, among other low-cost smartphones.

Three variants are reportedly available: 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 6GB+128GB. Based on Android 14, ColorOS 14 may be used by the device. It also has a 5,100mAh battery that supports 45W rapid charging. It is predicted to have an IP54 grade for durability against water and dust intrusion. Regarding optics, the phone might include a single back camera and an LED flash on the device's upper left corner. The camera system is said to be led by a flicker sensor and an 8-megapixel primary camera. The smartphone may sport a 5-megapixel front camera for taking selfies.

Along with an alleged photo of the Oppo A3X, the rumour speculates that it will come in three colour variants: Sparkle Black, Starry Purple, and Starlight White, all with a textured back panel. The phone may have a rounded corner or a flat frame. Based on the image, the power and volume buttons are supposed to be on the right side. Its thickness is estimated to be 7.68 mm.