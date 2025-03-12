Oppo F29: Price, Specs, and Launch Date in India – Everything You Need to Know

Oppo is gearing up to launch its much-anticipated Oppo F29 Pro 5G in India, expected to debut by the end of March. According to a report from SmartPrix, the smartphone will be available in two colors—Black and Pearl White—with a price tag estimated between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000. Given Oppo’s history of balancing premium design and affordability, the F29 Pro 5G aims to be a compelling choice for mid-range buyers.
Oppo F29 Pro: A Rugged Yet Stylish Offering
One of the biggest highlights of the F29 Pro 5G is its aluminum alloy frame, offering durability without compromising on elegance. The smartphone has also undergone rigorous testing, including the much-discussed “Nut Cracker” test, hinting at impressive structural integrity.
To further solidify its rugged credentials, the device boasts an IP66/68/69-rated dust and waterproof chassis, making it one of the most durable smartphones in its segment. This positions the Oppo F29 Pro 5G as a competitor for users who prioritize longevity and reliability in their smartphones.
Oppo F29 Pro: A Premium Viewing Experience
The Oppo F29 Pro 5G is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This combination ensures smoother visuals and an immersive viewing experience, whether for gaming, streaming, or everyday tasks.
Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, coupled with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. This configuration should deliver a seamless user experience, with efficient multitasking and smooth performance across applications.
Oppo F29 and Oppo F29 Pro: Feature & Specification Comparison Table
To provide a clearer understanding of how the Oppo F29 Pro 5G stacks up, here’s a quick comparison with its standard variant, the Oppo F29:
|Feature
|Oppo F29 Pro 5G
|Oppo F29 5G
|Display
|6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 120Hz
|6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 7300
|MediaTek Dimensity 7300
|RAM & Storage
|8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB
|6GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB
|Battery
|6,000mAh, 80W fast charging
|6,500mAh, 85W fast charging
|Camera
|50MP + 2MP dual rear, 16MP front
|50MP + 2MP rear, 16MP front
|OS
|Android 15, ColorOS 15
|Android 15, ColorOS 15
|Durability
|IP66/68/69, military-grade
|IP66/68/69
|Price (Expected)
|Rs 25,000–30,000
|Rs 22,000–26,000
Oppo F29 Pro: A Powerhouse of Endurance
A standout feature of the F29 Pro 5G is its massive 6,000mAh battery. Combined with 80W fast charging, this ensures that users can power through the day without frequent recharges. Given the growing consumer demand for long-lasting batteries, Oppo’s move to integrate a larger power source is a strategic advantage.
Oppo F29 Pro: Balancing Quality and Functionality
On the photography front, the device sports a dual-camera system featuring a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. The front houses a 16MP selfie camera, promising crisp and clear images for video calls and social media. While the camera setup may not be groundbreaking, it is well-optimized for casual and everyday photography.
Oppo F29 Pro: Software and Additional Features
The Oppo F29 Pro 5G will ship with Android 15, layered with ColorOS 15. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint scanner for enhanced security and a robust software experience tailored for customization and ease of use.
Oppo F29 Pro: How It Stands Against Rivals
With durability becoming an essential factor for many smartphone buyers, the Oppo F29 Pro 5G positions itself as a reliable option in India’s competitive mid-range smartphone market. The F29 series will compete directly with brands like Vivo, Realme, and Motorola, which have also introduced smartphones emphasizing resilience and long battery life.
Moreover, reports suggest that the F29 Pro could be a rebranded version of China’s Oppo A5 Pro. If true, this would align with Oppo’s strategy of launching region-specific variations of its devices.
Oppo F29 Pro: Worthy Contender?
The Oppo F29 Pro 5G is shaping up to be a well-rounded device that balances aesthetics, performance, and durability. While its price may be on the higher side for some users, the blend of military-grade durability, a large battery, and a premium display makes it an attractive proposition. Whether it will live up to the hype remains to be seen, but for now, it stands as a promising addition to Oppo’s lineup.