Oppo Find X9 Pro Leaks: What to expect from the upcoming Oppo phone

Oppo is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated Find X9 series in China this October, following the success of its F31 series in India. Oppo Find X9 Pro leaks have been making some serious noise of late and so far, it seems that the phone will be an impressive flagship competitor. According to the teasers and known specifications, there are high expectations in the best camera functioning particularly with the Hasselblad alliance offering the prospect of photo excellence at a professional level.

This next release, combined with some really powerful hardware and a new design, can make impressions on both those involved in technology and those who are just on the street. In my opinion, the Find X9 Pro most likely will be able to establish new standards related to the flagship models of Oppo and combine with innovation, performance, and design in a manner that completely changes the experience of the user. The star of this series is the Oppo Find X9 Pro that promises to be a major improvement on the Find X8 models of the previous year. Leaks and official teasers on Weibo by Oppo have shown some thrilling information, mostly relating to the camera system and hardware functions of the phone.

Oppo Find X9 Pro: Hasselblad-Tuned camera system

The camera setup is one of the largest discussions regarding the Find X9 Pro. The phone features a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with a 70mm focal length and an f/2.1 aperture to provide the phone with great long-range photography. Oppo has posted sample images indicating a larger number of details and better low-light capabilities. XPAN Mode and Master Mode are improvements in camera software that allow users to have greater control of the shots. The pro model will also be equipped with the Hasselblad Professional Photography Kit of superior photo editing and capture.

Oppo Find X9 Pro leaks: Powerful hardware and battery

It is also leaked that Find X9 Pro will have a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC with the Android 16 based ColorOS 16 to provide a smooth user experience. The battery life will be strong owing to a huge battery of 7,500mAh. There are also three appealing colour choices that are early reported, which include White, Purple Grey, and Magenta.

Oppo Find X9 Pro: Specifications(expected)

Specification Details Display 6.78-inch AMOLED, 1264 x 2780 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC Operating System Android 16 with ColorOS 16 RAM 12 GB Storage 256 GB Rear Cameras Triple: 50MP wide, 200MP periscope telephoto (3x zoom, f/2.1), 50MP ultra-wide Front Camera 50 MP, AI-backed ProVisual Engine Battery 7,500 mAh, 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, 10W reverse wireless charging Build & Design Flat display, eye protection mode, Aluminum frame (Titanium color option) Dimensions & Weight Thickness ~8.25 mm, Weight ~224 g Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6/7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB-C 3.1, IR Blaster Additional Features Hasselblad Professional Photography Kit, Master Mode, XPAN Mode, Laser autofocus, OIS

Oppo Find X9 Pro leaks: Expected launch and price

Oppo has also confirmed that Find X9 will be launched in China in October of 2025, and a global launch, including India, will follow in November. According to rumours, the Find X9 Pro will retail at approximately Rs90,000 in India, just like the Find X8 Pro.

Based on the Oppo Find X9 Pro leaks, the device offers a specific offer to photography enthusiasts and power users, featuring innovative camera features, amazing hardware, and a seamless design. Wait in October to find out how Oppo takes the flagship smartphone game to another level.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.