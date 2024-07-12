Oppo Launches Highly Anticipated Reno 12 Series in India: Prices and Features Revealed

Oppo has officially launched the Reno 12 series in India, featuring the Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro. These smartphones bring advanced AI capabilities and impressive hardware specs. The Oppo Reno 12 is priced at Rs 32,999, while the Reno 12 Pro starts at Rs 36,999. The Reno 12 Pro will be available from July 18, with the Reno 12 available from July 25. This article provides detailed information on the prices, availability, and key specifications of the Oppo Reno 12 series.

Price and Availability

The Oppo Reno 12 series is now available in India with the following pricing and availability details:

Oppo Reno 12: Rs 32,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, available from July 25.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro: Rs 36,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and Rs 40,999 for 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, available from July 18.

Customers can purchase these devices on Oppo's official website, Flipkart, and other retail stores. Oppo is offering up to Rs 4,000 instant cashback and up to 9 months of no-cost EMI options on these smartphones.

Key Features

Display and Design

Display: Both models feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1200 nits. The Reno 12 Pro has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, while the Reno 12 features Gorilla Glass 7i.

Design: The Reno 12 Pro is available in Sunset Gold and Space Brown, whereas the Reno 12 is available in Sunset Peach, Matte Brown, and Astro Silver. The design includes a Quad-Micro Curved Infinite View screen and an All-Round Armour protection for enhanced durability.

Performance

Processor: Both models are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC, offering robust performance and extended battery life. The Reno 12 Pro also features the MediaTek APU 655 for enhanced AI capabilities.

Battery: Both phones come with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging, ensuring quick recharge times and long-lasting battery life.

Camera

Oppo Reno 12 Pro:

Rear Camera: 50MP primary camera with Sony's LYT-600 sensor and OIS, 50MP telephoto camera with Samsung JN5 sensor (2x optical zoom), and 8MP ultrawide camera.

Front Camera: 50MP camera with Samsung JN5 sensor.

Oppo Reno 12:

Rear Camera: 50MP primary camera with OIS, 8MP ultrawide camera, and 2MP macro camera.

Front Camera: 32MP camera.

AI Features

The Reno 12 series introduces several AI features:

AI Best Face: Enhances images by recognizing and improving human faces.

AI Eraser 2.0: Removes unwanted objects from photos with high accuracy.

AI Clear Face: Optimizes group photos for better clarity.

AI Writer: Suggests captions and comments for social media posts.

AI Speak: Reads aloud web pages.

AI Summary: Provides quick summaries of long textual content and audio recordings.

AI LinkBoost: Optimizes network connectivity to reduce lag.

The Oppo Reno 12 series brings a blend of advanced AI features, robust performance, and premium design to the Indian market. With competitive pricing and a range of attractive features, the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro are set to make a significant impact. Be sure to mark your calendars for the availability dates and take advantage of the early purchase offers.