Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Launching Soon with Early Bird Sale Benefits

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is set to launch in India on 19 March. The business has revealed the design and major features of its next device. Previous leaks and reports have revealed several other phone specifications, including chipset specifics. The smartphone will likely be the successor to the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G and will be available in an Early Bird sale following its release. Realme has now revealed certain offers that clients can take advantage of.

Advertisment

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G: Launch Time

Advertisment

Realme India announced on the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G product page that the handset's Early Bird Sale will begin at 6pm IST on 19 March, a few hours after its debut at 12pm IST earlier that day. The business announced that customers who purchase the phone during the Early Bird sale will receive rewards worth up to Rs. 4,299. More information about the deal will be announced upon the handset's debut. Some buyers can also get the Realme Buds T300 in a Dome Green colour version worth Rs. 2,299 as part of the phone bundle. They can also use a no-cost EMI for up to six months.

Advertisment

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G: Availability

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is verified to be available in India through Amazon. The handset's microsite confirms the design, essential features, and colorway. It is reported to include a "Duo Touch Glass" design. The huge circular rear camera module, centrally located on the back panel, is comparable to the luxury watch design featured on the Realme 12 series models that recently debuted in the country. It has so far been seen in a dual-tone green colorway.

Advertisment

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G: Price

Regarding optics, the Realme Nazro 70 Pro 5G's triple rear camera set will include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation. It has also been touted as being priced at less than Rs. 30,000. Realme has revealed that the phone would include an Air Gesture function, which claims to provide customers with a touchless experience while supporting over ten gesture kinds. In a press release, the business stated that the next device would set "a new standard for low-light photography and software experience." Still, it did not provide any other information.

Advertisment

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G: Specifications

Advertisment

Previously, the Realme Nazro 70 Pro 5G was expected to include a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. It is likely to be a rebranded version of the Realme 12+ 5G, which was introduced in India with the Realme 12 5G earlier this month. The Plus model featured a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging capability, a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera, and a 16-megapixel front camera.

The Realme 12+ 5G was introduced in India for Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. It is available in both Navigator Beige and Pioneer Green colours.