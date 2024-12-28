Samsung 2025: Galaxy S25, XR Headset & Budget Foldables Unveiled

Set to launch in January 2025, the Galaxy S25 series will include groundbreaking features like under-display cameras, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipsets, and AI-powered enhancements for photography and battery optimization.
Samsung’s mixed-reality headset, developed in collaboration with Google, will bring a new dimension to the AR/VR market, offering advanced passthrough features and immersive displays.
2025 will see Samsung release budget-friendly foldable phones with thinner designs, improved durability, and better accessibility for a wider audience.
Samsung is prioritizing sustainability in 2025, with a focus on recycled materials and eco-friendly manufacturing processes across its product lines.
{{ primary_category.name }}