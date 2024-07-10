Samsung AI Translation Tool: Is Live Translation Coming to WhatsApp?

The latest One UI upgrade from Samsung reportedly has exciting news for WhatsApp users. Prepare to be amazed by the live translation feature built right into your WhatsApp conversations. This entails instantaneous translation of communications within the application, removing obstacles to communication and promoting smooth interactions with contacts across borders. This year, Samsung unveiled its AI-powered features, such as live translation, with the Galaxy S24 series, but the tool is now available to other apps.

Although formal information regarding the languages supported and the translation method (on-device or cloud-based) is still pending, this update represents a major advancement in international communication. Real-time translation would probably enhance Samsung's current "Translate while chatting" function, possibly extending its functionality to audio conversations.

A trustworthy tipster named Ice Universe, who provides reputable Samsung news and updates, provided the specifics regarding the planned function. The individual uploaded a post on X stating that Galaxy AI will power real-time translation on WhatsApp.

Samsung's most recent One UI upgrade has improved communication. And now for the thrilling news:







Live Translation Magic:

With the latest One UI version, Samsung Galaxy handsets will now provide live translation in WhatsApp conversations. With the help of this cutting-edge function, which translates messages in real-time, you may communicate with friends, family, and coworkers worldwide without difficulty due to language boundaries.

Effortless Communication:

Staying connected to your worldwide network is now easier than ever, thanks to live translation, which allows you to instantly send and receive messages in many languages. You can now translate text directly in your chat window—without copying and pasting it into translation tools.

Supported Languages:

Given Samsung's dedication to accessibility and user convenience, the variety of languages this function supports is probably quite broad, even though it hasn't been confirmed.

Integration with Current Features:

By expanding on Samsung's "Translate while chatting" feature, the live translation tool is anticipated to improve the overall communication experience on Galaxy devices. It may even be extended to voice calls.

With this upgrade, Samsung ensures that language is no longer a barrier in your WhatsApp interactions, taking a bold step towards more inclusive and productive communication.







Samsung may announce the Galaxy AI at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris on 10 July.

Although it isn't mentioned in the post, the tipster speculates that Samsung may make the big announcement on Galaxy AI at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris on 10 July, which is in just one day. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are anticipated to be the first Samsung handsets to ship with these AI functions. However, the earlier models are predicted to receive them over time.

In January this year, Samsung unveiled Live Translate and Circle to search and other Galaxy AI capabilities. According to the business, the translate feature facilitates real-time translation during phone calls, and all data is processed on the device.

Additionally, Samsung guaranteed that the translated chats were kept locally rather than transferred to a server, resulting in quicker and more accurate results. Adding live translation to WhatsApp will encourage more users to sign up for the Galaxy ecosystem and may lead to product purchases. We expect that Samsung's AI technology will enable you to interpret voice calls from the messaging app and chats.

Samsung is in for a busy week with not one, not two, but four devices expected to debut at this week's most recent Galaxy Unpacked 2024 edition. The new Galaxy Watch 7 series, the new Galaxy Ring, and the new Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 6 models will be unveiled. Users worldwide find Samsung products even more tempting because of this creative feature. Watch this space for Samsung's formal release to learn more about this fantastic update!