Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets price cut in India, now under Rs 1 Lakh on Flipkart

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price in India has dropped sharply, with the Galaxy S24 Ultra Flipkart price now starting at Rs98,500, making it one of the biggest Samsung flagship phone discounts so far in 2026. Flipkart has the phone at Rs 98,500 and this is a very considerable discount of more than Rs31,000 off, on the initial launch price of Rs129,999.

This offer makes the latest smart phone of Samsung to fall far below the Rs1 lakh price without any bank offers or sale promotional codes. The offer is also quite remarkable because it is offered on the variant of Titanium Gray and does not have complicated terms.

Samsung S24 Ultra exchange offer: Additional savings

Buyers can also use the Samsung S24 Ultra EMI offer starting at Rs 3,463 per month, while the Samsung S24 Ultra exchange offer on Flipkart can reduce the effective price further based on the old phone’s condition. Consumers are able to maximise their savings in a variety of channels.

Flipkart Axis Bank or SBI credit card users are allowed to get an extra cashback of Rs 4000 and will effectively reduce the cost to around Rs 94500. To buy a new device instead of an old one, Flipkart provides exchange value, which is up to Rs 59550, with exchange value actually varying depending on the state of the working device, its model, and age when exchanged.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra display and performance specs

As part of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specs, the phone runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor, delivering top-tier performance for gaming, photography and multitasking. The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a stunning 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X with a 120Hz refresh rate and the Gorilla Armor making the smartphone display vivid colours and scroll smoothly. This chipset guarantees high-performance on high-attractiveness tasks, playing games, and multitasking. The phone comes with 12GB RAM and storage capacity of up to 1TB which is large enough to hold apps, media and files.

Camera system and battery capabilities

The device also stands out as a 200MP camera phone from Samsung, offering advanced zoom and stabilisation for photography enthusiasts. The camera set of the S24 Ultra will not leave indifferent photography lovers, and the main sensor will be 200MP, which is impressive. The quad-camera feature comprises a 50 MP periscope telephoto camera which has 5x optical zoom and optical image stabilisation, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and optical image stabilisation and a 12MP ultra- wide camera to capture large landscape images.

The device has a powerful 12MP front-facing camera that supports 4K video recordings so that it can be used in selfies and video calls. The battery life is also very remarkable, as a 5,000mAh battery offers all-day availability and fast charging 45W using USB Type-C, so the user spends less time connected to the charger.

With the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price drop, the Galaxy S24 Ultra under Rs 1 lakh becomes one of the best premium phone deals currently available in India.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.