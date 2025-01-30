Samsung Galaxy S25 128GB Variant: Same Features at Lesser price!

At the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on January 22, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series was introduced in India. At that time, Samsung had disclosed the cost and availability of the base Galaxy S25's 256GB and 512GB models. According to a recent source, the phone would come with a 128GB storage option at a lesser price. Samsung is making Galaxy S25 more accessible to customers. The Samsung Galaxy S25 has a very good camera system, especially its 50 MP primary camera. It is one of its best features. It has Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for improved photo quality and steadiness while shooting. It is the perfect device for photography enthusiasts. Read further to know about the speciality of Samsung Galaxy S25 considering the 128GB variant and know the price too!

Samsung Galaxy S25 128GB Variant

According to 91Mobiles Hindi, which cites retail sources, the Samsung Galaxy S25 128GB variant will retail in India for Rs. 74,999. The Galaxy S24, which has similar specifications, was released at this price point last year. The phone has not yet started pre-booking, but the report speculates that this configuration may become available later. Additionally, there are concerns regarding its availability because the 128GB variant of the handsets is not listed on Samsung India's website, so it is reportedly only available through retail stores and other offline channels. In the US and other markets, the same configuration of the phone is available for $799 (roughly Rs. 69,100).

The Galaxy S25 was first available in India in 256GB and 512GB storage options, priced at Rs. 80,999 and Rs. 92,999, respectively. The Galaxy S25 is available in Icy Blue, Mint, Navy, and Silver Shadow color options, while Blue Black, Coral Red, and Pink Gold colorways are exclusive to the Samsung online store.

Samsung Galaxy S25: What makes it so special?

It has a vibrant 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a high refresh rate. It gives smooth scrolling and an immersive viewing experience.

It has a powerful performance from the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Thus, making it suitable for gaming and multitasking.

It has a versatile camera setup with a strong primary sensor. It captures high-quality images in various conditions.

Galaxy S25 IP68 rating offers protection against dust and water. Therefore, enhancing durability.







Samsung Galaxy S25 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S25 houses a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 1,080×2,340 pixels of resolution and also has a 120Hz refresh rate along with 2,600nits peak brightness. A dual SIM mobile, the S25 runs with Android 15-based One UI 7. In terms of processors, it supports an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor alongside 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM coupled with up to 512GB of storage.

For optics, the Galaxy S25 comes with a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with 2x in-sensor zoom and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS. It gets a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The Galaxy S25 packs a 4,000mAh battery that can be charged at 25W (wired, charger sold separately).