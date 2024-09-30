Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaks Reveal Exciting Features

One of the most anticipated smartphones of 2025 will be the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The gadget, anticipated to launch in early 2025, is expected to push the limits of performance, design, and camera technology. Samsung plans to bring next-generation capabilities and a sleek design makeover to the Galaxy S25 flagship model further to establish itself as a market leader in high-end smartphones. Even though the official debut is still many months away, leaks have already given us an idea of what to expect from Samsung's next big thing. There have been a lot of leaks and rumours regarding the smartphone circulating online, even though Samsung has not formally verified any features. Here is what we currently know.

Remember that these are merely rumours and that the Galaxy S25 Ultra's specs may vary. Early in 2025, Samsung anticipates formally introducing the product.

When Will the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Be Released?

The Galaxy S25 Ultra appears to be continuing Samsung's tradition of releasing its flagship smartphones at the start of the year. Based on leaks, the phone is expected to be unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked event in January 2025. Within a few weeks following the formal announcement, buyers may anticipate the phone to be available for purchase. Should Samsung adhere to its customary schedule, the Galaxy S25 Ultra might be retailing by the end of January or the beginning of February.

The expected price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in India

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will probably be in the same price range as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The 256GB version of the S25 Ultra may start at roughly Rs 1,29,999 in India, and the 1TB version may cost up to Rs 1,59,999. Potential improvements to the S24 Ultra, such as RAM, camera, and design, could result in a minor price rise.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Design

With the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung may debut a striking new design that departs from the more boxy appearance of its predecessors. The S25 Ultra will have an asymmetrical frame, softened corners, and a more streamlined, curved form. This revamp will make the smartphone more ergonomic and compact by enabling a larger screen without expanding its size. The phone will still come with the S Pen despite its thinner design.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera

The 200MP primary camera from the Galaxy S24 Ultra is reportedly staying with Samsung, but it will reportedly have a newer, more sophisticated sensor for even more excellent image quality. A 50MP sensor is anticipated to be added to the 3x zoom lens, and a 50MP sensor may also be included in the ultrawide lens, creating a potent quad-camera configuration of 200MP+50MP+50MP+50MP.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Expected Specifications

A 6.9-inch LTPO Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with QHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz is anticipated for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Also, leaks show that the screen will be brighter than earlier generations. Regarding performance, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip from Qualcomm, which is anticipated to be specially designed for Samsung's Galaxy handsets. The CPU will have a 3nm process foundation, increasing power and performance. With UFS 4.1 storage and 16GB of RAM, the S25 Ultra should provide blazingly quick performance. 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options will be available. Like its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is anticipated to include a 5,000mAh battery. This battery supports 45W cable charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.