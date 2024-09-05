Samsung’s 2024 Crystal 4K TV: Sleek, Sharp, Secure

Samsung introduces its latest Crystal 4K Dynamic TV for 2024. Starting at INR 41,990, this new series promises to elevate the home entertainment experience through its cutting-edge features such as 4K Upscaling, Dynamic Crystal Colour, Air Slim Design, Multi Voice Assistant, Q-Symphony, Crystal Processor 4K, and Knox Security.

The 2024 Crystal 4K Dynamic TV series features Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K, delivering stunning picture quality by upscaling content to near-4K resolution. This advanced technology enhances the visual experience, offering lifelike colours and deeper contrasts. The TV's Dynamic Crystal Colour technology, supported by advanced phosphor innovation, brings over a billion shades of vibrant colour, enriching every viewing moment.

"Younger consumers today seek premium audio-visual experiences across sports, OTT platforms, and other entertainment forms," noted Viplesh Dang, Senior Director of Visual Display Business at Samsung India. "The new Crystal 4K series sets a benchmark for contemporary households with smart and connected living options, 4K Upscaling, and immersive sound capabilities."

Key Features

4K Upscaling: The powerful 4K Upscaling technology ensures that content in lower resolutions is optimized to closely match the brilliance of 4K, offering sharper images and vibrant colours.

The powerful 4K Upscaling technology ensures that content in lower resolutions is optimized to closely match the brilliance of 4K, offering sharper images and vibrant colours. Dynamic Crystal Colour: Experience vivid, lifelike colours with a range of over a billion shades, enhancing the visual clarity and details of every scene.

Experience vivid, lifelike colours with a range of over a billion shades, enhancing the visual clarity and details of every scene. AirSlim Design: This sleek, slim-profile TV blends seamlessly into any living space, complementing modern aesthetics.

This sleek, slim-profile TV blends seamlessly into any living space, complementing modern aesthetics. Multi Voice Assistant: With built-in support for Bixby and Amazon Alexa, users can easily control the TV and other smart home devices using voice commands.

With built-in support for Bixby and Amazon Alexa, users can easily control the TV and other smart home devices using voice commands. Knox Security: Ensures robust security across devices, protecting user data and services for a more secure TV experience.

Ensures robust security across devices, protecting user data and services for a more secure TV experience. Samsung TV Plus: Enjoy over 300+ free channels in India without the need for additional subscriptions or external setups.

Samsung’s Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound Lite (OTS Lite) technologies enhance the TV’s audio performance. Q-Symphony allows both TV and soundbar speakers to work in unison, creating a richer, surround-sound experience. Meanwhile, OTS Lite tracks the on-screen motion and adjusts sound accordingly for a more immersive 3D experience. The Adaptive Sound feature further optimizes audio output based on scene analysis in real-time.

The SolarCell Remote, made from recycled materials, charges via sunlight or indoor light, reducing the environmental impact and eliminating the need for disposable batteries.

The Crystal 4K Dynamic TV is available in 43-inch and 55-inch sizes, with prices starting from INR 41,990. Customers can purchase it on Samsung.com and Amazon.in.