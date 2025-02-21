Samurai Pizza Cats Make a Triumphant Return with a New Video Game and Original Voice Cast!

A Nostalgic Comeback for a 90s Classic

Collectible Remorse for Knife-Wielders Stricken by the Tide of the '90s Nostalgia, Based on the 35th anniversary of the Samurai Pizza Cats anime, Samurai Pizza Cats: Blast from the Past is a new TV game in the works. Currently in full production and staying true to the look and feel of the original anime, the game will feature the original voice actors of the series and let fans animatedly vote on what they want next.

Action RPG based on: "that old school anime"

It premiered on February 1, 1990, as Kyatto Ninden Teyandee on Japanese television. The series follows an action-comedy premise based on the futuristic city Edoropolis, where robotic anthropomorphic animals exist. In the early 1990s, it was subsequently released overseas under the title Samurai Pizza Cats. The Samurai Pizza Cats proved to be a tremendous worldwide success and have been streaming ever since.

Samurai Pizza Cats: Blast from the Past will be a 2D action RPG being developed by UAE publisher Red Dunes Games and Dutch studio BLAST ZERO, the creators of Jitsu Squad. The trailer looks very nice, somewhat cel-shaded-looking, so fans of the long-running show will experience something they remember.

With Satoru Akahori, the original creator, writing the Japanese-language dialogue and storyline, there might exist some level of consistency with the series.

Reunion of Legendary Voice Actors

This game brings one of the most outstanding moments of all time: the reunion of the original voice cast for both the English and the Japanese version.

The English voice cast:

Rick Jones as Speedy Cerviche Sonja Ball as Polly Esther Terrence Scammell as Guido Anchovy & Narrator Dean Hagopian as Seymour "The Big Cheese"

Japanese voice cast:

Kappei Yamaguchi as Yattarou Ai Orikasa as Pururun Ikuya Sawaki as Kitsunezuka Ko’on-no-Kami Naoki Tatsuta as Karasu Gennarisai Kenyu Horiuchi as Narrator Seiichirō Yamashita as Sukashii (taking over from Jūrōta Kosugi)

The actors' return to their legendary roles had them well up with joy! Yattarou's Kappei Yamaguchi was on the verge of being ecstatic about the experience: "I was so happy to hear that the game was coming out. To hear I said Tenkamuteki no Daishōri!! (the unrivaled ultimate victory!!) was so much fun; it gave me the chills again."

Ai Orikasa, who plays Pururun, also opened up about her ecstatic feelings. "The graphics in this game are amazing. You can really tell how much work and love the developers have poured into it."

Seiichirō Yamashita, taking over from voice-sukashii, said he had never heard of Kyatto Ninden Teyandee before coming into this but was honored to be part of it. "It was one of those things in my life that I'll remember forever," he said.

A 35-Year Legacy Lives On

Old Samurai Pizza Cats, well deserved! 35 years later, and it’s loved and cherished. “It’s really great that the series has been loved in Japan and abroad,” Yamaguchi says.

Samurai Pizza Cats: Blast from the Past is still a mystery for now, but will have updates and reveals in the future. For the old fans and the new ones, this title is a lot of fun because they get to go back into the Samurai Pizza Cats world.

