Tech Update of the Day

ASUS Showcases ExpertCenter Pro ET900N G3 at CES 2026
At CES 2026, ASUS unveiled the ExpertCenter Pro ET900N G3, positioning it as a next-generation deskside AI supercomputer designed to bring data-center-class performance directly to developers, researchers, and enterprises. Powered by the NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Platform, the system aims to solve the growing need for local, private, and high-performance AI computing outside traditional cloud environments.
The ExpertCenter Pro ET900N G3 combines an NVIDIA Grace CPU and NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPU connected via NVIDIA NVLink-C2C, enabling high-bandwidth, low-latency communication between CPU and GPU. This architecture delivers up to 20 PFLOPS of AI performance, making it suitable for demanding workloads such as large language model training, fine-tuning, inference, deep learning research, and advanced simulations.
One of the standout features of the ET900N G3 is its massive 775GB of coherent unified memory. This allows users to work with significantly larger AI models compared to conventional workstations, reducing reliance on cloud-based infrastructure and enabling faster iteration cycles. The system is based on NVIDIA DGX Station architecture and is optimized to work seamlessly with the NVIDIA AI software stack, offering a ready-to-use environment for data science and machine learning workflows.
By delivering supercomputer-level performance in a deskside form factor, ASUS is targeting organizations that require powerful AI compute with greater control over data security and deployment flexibility. The ExpertCenter Pro ET900N G3 is expected to be available globally in late Q1 2026, with India availability yet to be announced.