Tech Update Of The Day

This Smartwatch Lineup Wants to Replace Your Phone, Earbuds, and Even Your Kid’s Tracker
Ai+ has entered the wearables race with the launch of NovaWatch, a new smartwatch lineup that blends fitness, safety, and lifestyle features into four distinct models. Set to arrive in India in early 2026 via Flipkart and offline stores, NovaWatch signals Ai+’s ambitions beyond smartphones.
The lineup includes NovaWatch Active for everyday health tracking, while NovaWatch Wearbuds takes a bold approach by combining a smartwatch with built-in Bluetooth earbuds. For families, the NovaWatch Kids Geo Fencing 4G Watch focuses on location tracking and simple communication, aimed at child safety. The most eye-catching model is the NovaWatch Rotatecam 4G, which features a rotating camera designed for social sharing and content creation.
Ai+ says NovaWatch is built around real-life convenience, with pricing and specs to be revealed closer to launch.
Spotify just turned Messages into a live music hangout
Spotify is adding a more social layer to its app with two new features in Messages: Listening Activity and Request to Jam. Together, they make it easier for users to see what their friends are listening to and instantly turn that moment into a shared music session.
Listening Activity is an opt-in feature that shows what song a friend is currently playing in real time, or their most recently played track if they are not actively listening. The activity appears inside Messages and is visible only to people you have already connected with. Users stay in full control, with the option to turn the feature on or off at any time.
Building on that, Spotify is introducing Request to Jam. Premium users can now send a Jam invite directly from a Messages chat. If accepted, both users can listen together remotely, add songs to a shared queue, and chat while the music plays. Free users can also join a Jam when invited.
Both features are rolling out now on iOS and Android, with wider availability expected by early February.