Tech Update Of The Day

Apple pushes second iOS 26.2 release candidate as public rollout nears
Apple is moving quickly toward the final release of iOS 26.2. The company has begun seeding the second release candidate to developers and testers, arriving only a week after the first RC. This update carries build number 23C54 and is expected to be the last stop before the software reaches all users.
The earlier beta cycle had its share of hiccups. Beta 2 introduced AirDrop issues that Apple has now resolved, although the RC notes still list several known problems. For anyone outside the testing program, it makes sense to wait for the stable build rather than jump in early.
A release candidate typically signals that the public rollout is very close. With RC2 now in circulation, the official iOS 26.2 update should land within days.
Apple is also looking ahead. iOS 27 is shaping up to be a performance focused upgrade with AI driven features forming a core part of the next cycle.