Tech Update Of The Day

VinFast drives into India with VF 6 and VF 7, premium electric SUVs made for Indians, by Indians
India’s EV race just got hotter. VinFast, Vietnam’s electric vehicle giant, has officially rolled into India with its first made-in-India premium electric SUVs — the VF 6 and VF 7. This landmark debut positions VinFast as not just another global automaker entering the market but as a bold new player promising to build for India, in India.
The VF 6, inspired by the philosophy of “The Duality in Nature,” is a sleek compact SUV blending fun and sophistication. It packs a 59.6 kWh battery with fast charging from 10 to 70 percent in just 25 minutes and delivers an ARAI-certified range of up to 468 km. With a long wheelbase and 190 mm ground clearance, it is tailored for Indian roads and families.
The VF 7 raises the stakes. Embodying “The Universe is Asymmetrical,” it comes in multiple trims, including a Wind variant powered by a 70.8 kWh battery and 150 kW motor that accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 9.5 seconds. Its bold exterior design meets premium vegan leather interiors, large infotainment displays, and AI-driven features.
VinFast’s entry is more than a launch it’s a statement. Backed by its state-of-the-art Thoothukudi plant and over 400 service centers, the company is betting big on India’s fast-growing appetite for sustainable mobility.
As CEO Pham Sanh Chau said at the launch, “These cars are not just made in India, but made by Indians, for Indians.” The EV battle in India just shifted gears.