Tech Update of the Day

Oppo confirms F31 Series India launch with focus on durability
Oppo has announced that its upcoming F31 Series smartphones will launch in India later this month, positioning the devices as “durable champions” aimed at consumers who value longevity alongside performance. The official reveal is set for September 15, 2025.
According to Oppo, the F31 lineup will feature strengthened build quality designed to withstand daily wear and tear. While full specifications have yet to be disclosed, the company has hinted at enhancements in both durability and battery efficiency, suggesting a shift toward more rugged yet stylish midrange smartphones.
The F31 Series follows Oppo’s strategy of targeting India’s youth market, where the F series has historically performed well due to its balance of design and affordability. Industry watchers expect Oppo to highlight features such as long-lasting battery life, AI-driven imaging, and fast charging, though details will be confirmed at launch.
The announcement comes as competition in the mid-tier smartphone space intensifies, with rivals such as Vivo, Realme, and Samsung also emphasizing resilience and all-day performance in their 2025 lineups.
Infinix introduces Mystic Plum variant of NOTE 50s 5G+ in India
Infinix has expanded its NOTE 50s 5G+ lineup in India with a new Mystic Plum color variant, available starting September 8 at a launch price of Rs 14,999. The model features a premium vegan leather finish and joins the existing Titanium Grey, Burgundy Red, and Marine Drift Blue options. It is available via Flipkart and retail outlets nationwide.
Originally launched in April 2025, the NOTE 50s 5G+ has been positioned as India’s slimmest smartphone with a 144Hz curved AMOLED display. The device sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED panel, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset. It houses a 5,500mAh battery with 45W All-Round Fast Charge 3.0 support, promising both endurance and speed.
The phone runs Android 15 with Infinix’s XOS 15 interface, integrating AI tools for smarter performance. For imaging, it includes a 64MP Sony IMX682 dual rear camera setup with 4K recording and AIGC mode. Durability is underscored by MIL-STD-810H certification and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The device is available in two configurations, 8GB+256GB and 6GB+128GB, offering buyers flexibility across price points.
BGCS and BGMS league stages wrap up as rising squads eye playoffs
The league stages of the OnePlus Android Battlegrounds Mobile India Challenger Series (BGCS) 2025 and the Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 have concluded after 20 days of competition, setting up a high-stakes playoff clash between emerging talent and established names.
From the BGCS, Nebula Esports, Sinewy Esports, Team Versatile, and Team H4K booked their playoff tickets. Nebula, who entered via the OnePlus Campus Dominate qualifiers, topped the table with 222 points, underlining the growing impact of grassroots esports programs.
In BGMS, Revenant XSpark led the standings with 557 points, followed closely by Team SouL at 551. Gods Reign and NoNx Esports claimed the other two direct Grand Finals slots, finishing third and fourth respectively. These four teams bypass the playoffs and will advance straight to the finals scheduled for September 12–14.
The playoffs, beginning September 9, will feature the bottom 12 BGMS squads alongside the four BGCS qualifiers. The top eight will move into the semi-finals on September 10–11, where they will battle for a share of the Rs 1.5 crore prize pool and a place in the Grand Finals.
World of Tanks 2.0 update launches with story mode and massive rewards
Wargaming has rolled out World of Tanks 2.0, the biggest update in the game’s 15-year history. The anniversary release marks a major shift for the long-running online title, adding new content, modernized systems, and the largest set of community rewards ever offered.
At the core of the update is a reimagined Garage, redesigned as a cinematic hub with a built-in armor viewer that allows players to study vehicles and plan strategies. Sixteen new Tier XI tanks join the arsenal, bringing fresh mechanics to the battlefield, while matchmaking, balance, and early progression have been overhauled to make play more accessible.
Another key addition is Operation Boiling Point, the latest PvE story campaign. The narrative-driven missions provide a cooperative alternative to the game’s traditional PvP battles, offering newcomers a smoother entry point and giving veterans a new challenge.
To celebrate, Wargaming is distributing extensive rewards for both new and returning players, ranging from Premium tanks and camouflage to gold, credits, and extended Premium time. The giveaways, available until mid-October, aim to mark the game’s milestone with its most generous community package yet.
World of Tanks 2.0 is live now worldwide, including in India.