Tech Update Of The Day

Apple sets iOS 26 launch for September 16 with new AI spotlight
Apple has confirmed that iOS 26 will roll out to iPhone users on September 16, just days after the company’s September event. The update promises to put artificial intelligence at the center of the iPhone experience, with Apple Intelligence features finally expanding beyond the beta stage.
The software will ship on the newly announced iPhone 17 lineup and be available to recent iPhone models as a free download. Apple is betting big on generative AI, weaving it into everyday apps like Messages, Mail, and Notes. Users can expect text summarization, smarter writing tools, and on-device intelligence that doesn’t rely as heavily on cloud processing.
Notably, Apple is stressing privacy as a competitive edge. Many of the new AI features run directly on the iPhone’s hardware, reducing the need to send personal data to external servers. While rival platforms race to integrate third-party AI assistants, Apple is positioning its update as both powerful and controlled.
With iOS 26, Apple is trying to prove it can deliver innovation without sacrificing trust. The coming weeks will show whether the company has struck the right balance between ambition and responsibility.
JUST CORSECA announces up to 50% discounts during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025
JUST CORSECA is rolling out major festive discounts of up to 50 percent on its premium audio lineup during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, starting September 23. The sale covers its Bluetooth speakers, TWS earbuds, and neckbands, with prices starting at Rs 599.
Highlighted deals include the Seagle Bluetooth Speaker at Rs 1,429 (down from Rs 2,999), Sonnet TWS earbuds at Rs 899 (down from Rs 1,699), and the powerful Sonic Surge Bluetooth Speaker at Rs 14,999 (down from Rs 22,999). Other discounted products include the Sushi Albatross, Sushi Boomer, Sstrike, and Soul Heaven speakers, as well as the Stallion Radio Neckband.
JUST CORSECA products feature up to 40 hours of playback, Bluetooth 5.3 or above, TWS pairing, and water resistance for outdoor use. Managing Director Ritesh Goenka said the brand aims to make premium audio accessible this festive season, combining affordability with innovation.
Amkette and EvoFox unveil festive launches and discounts across online sales
Amkette and its gaming brand EvoFox have kicked off India’s festive sales season with new product launches and deep discounts across Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Swiggy, Zepto, and JioMart.
EvoFox, now a leading name in gaming peripherals, has introduced the Katana X2 TKL Pro Wireless Mechanical Keyboard and Hyperion USB 7.1 Gaming Headphones. Its popular gamepads, including the top-selling One S, are discounted up to 25 percent, while Ronin and Katana keyboards are marked down by 20 percent.
Amkette is debuting the Primus NXT Wireless Combo at ₹799 exclusively on Flipkart, alongside deals of up to 25 percent on Optimus keyboards and 20 percent on Epic Series mice.
“Diwali is a time for fresh beginnings. We want technology to be a meaningful part of that celebration,” said Rajiv Bapna, Director, Amkette. The company says the lineup reflects its focus on affordable, Make in India innovation.