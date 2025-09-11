Tech Update of the Day

underDOGS Studio unveils Mukti with live-action performances and 2026 release window
Indie narrative adventure to launch on PlayStation 5 and PC with dual language support
Indian indie developer underDOGS Studio has announced that its upcoming narrative-driven game Mukti will feature live-action performances integrated directly into gameplay, blurring the lines between cinema and interactive storytelling. The studio confirmed the game is set for release in 2026 on PlayStation 5 and PC.
Mukti’s cast includes Ahilya Bamroo as protagonist Arya Roy, M.K. Raina as Dr. Vikram Roy, Pawan Chopra as Commodore Balraj Gill, and Sraman Chatterjee as Hasan. Performances were shot and directed like a film, then woven into gameplay sequences. Game Director and underDOGS founder Vaibhav Chavan described the performances as the “emotional core” of the experience.
The game will ship with dual voice tracks in English and Hindi, alongside subtitles in additional languages to make the story accessible to a global audience. The project is being developed under the Sony PlayStation India Hero Project, which supports Indian studios in creating internationally relevant titles.
Players can wishlist Mukti now on PlayStation 5 and Steam, ahead of its release next year. A teaser video is available on YouTube.
Acer launches Nitro V 15 in India with RTX 50 series GPU and AI enhancements
New gaming laptop targets students, gamers, and creators with advanced features under ₹1 lakh
Acer has introduced the Nitro V 15 gaming laptop in India, aimed at essential gamers, students, and content creators. The laptop offers a balanced mix of 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processing power and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 graphics, bringing high-performance gaming and creative capabilities to the entry-to-mid segment.
The Nitro V 15 features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 100% sRGB coverage. It includes a dual-fan thermal system, NitroSense™ controls, and a dedicated Experience Zone with AI tools like PurifiedVoice™ noise cancellation, PurifiedView™ webcam adjustments, and PLANET9 ProClip for gameplay highlights.
Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, multiple USB 3.2 ports, and a Copilot Key for quick AI access. With up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, the device supports demanding workflows.
Weighing 2.1 kg and finished in Obsidian Black, the laptop combines portability with performance. Prices start at ₹89,999 for the i5 variant and ₹99,999 for the i7, available via Acer stores, Flipkart, Amazon, and the Acer online store.
Samsung launches Galaxy F17 5G in India with slim design and segment-first features
New smartphone offers Gorilla Glass Victus, AI tools, and long-term software support
Samsung has announced the launch of the Galaxy F17 5G, its slimmest smartphone yet in the segment at just 7.5 mm thick, with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for improved durability. The new device is part of Samsung’s Galaxy F series and targets users looking for premium features at an affordable price.
The Galaxy F17 5G features a 50MP triple camera system with OIS, a 13MP front camera, and advanced AI tools like Circle to Search with Google and Gemini Live for visual conversations with AI. It also supports Samsung Wallet with Tap & Pay, and includes on-device Voice Mail, a new India-specific feature.
Powered by the 5nm Exynos 1330 processor, the phone includes a Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, 5000mAh battery, and 25W fast charging. It runs on Android with 6 years of security updates and 6 generations of OS upgrades.
Available in Violet Pop and Neo Black, the Galaxy F17 5G is now on sale via retail stores, Samsung.com, and Flipkart. Consumers can avail Rs 500 cashback on HDFC Bank or UPI payments and no-cost EMI options for up to 6 months.
SHARP showcases future-ready display innovations at Infocomm India 2025
Next-gen DvLED walls, video walls, and cinema projectors take center stage in Mumbai
SHARP Business Systems (India) is showcasing its expanded portfolio of visual display technologies at Infocomm India 2025, held at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. The company is exhibiting advanced Direct-View LED (DvLED) walls, video walls, large format displays, and cinema projectors, tailored for industries ranging from education and retail to aviation and manufacturing.
This year’s showcase highlights SHARP’s integration with NEC India’s Display Business, combining global expertise with local insight. The result is one of India’s most comprehensive visual solutions offerings, built for 24/7 mission-critical environments like airports and control centers, as well as smart cities and tier-2 and tier-3 markets.
Company leaders, including Osamu Narita and Manish Garg, emphasized the role of these solutions in supporting digital transformation and sustainability goals. With an eye on Fortune 500 clients and government projects, SHARP aims to lead the evolving B2B display market with reliable, energy-efficient, and performance-driven systems.
Infocomm India, running from September 9 to 11, continues to be a strategic platform for SHARP to engage with partners, professionals, and customers across sectors.
Google Pixel 9 sees record-low price during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
Premium smartphone drops over 55 percent from launch price, now available for Rs 34,999
The Google Pixel 9 is set to receive its biggest-ever price cut during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, with the smartphone dropping to just Rs 34,999, down from its original launch price of Rs 79,999. The limited-period offer marks a more than 55 percent reduction, positioning the Pixel 9 as a top contender in the sub-Rs 35,000 premium segment.
Launched in August last year, the Pixel 9 is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chipset and features a 6.3-inch display, dual rear cameras, IP68 water resistance, and a Titan M2 security chip. The discounted variant includes 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
Flipkart has confirmed the sale price, and buyers can further reduce costs through exchange offers, bank discounts (Axis and ICICI), UPI deals, and Super Coins. Flipkart Plus and Black members will get early access from September 22, with open sales starting September 23.
Other flagship phones are expected to be discounted during the sale, but none match the Pixel 9’s steep markdown. With guaranteed Android updates and stock software, the Pixel 9 offers a rare blend of performance and value.
KRAFTON India introduces Stepwell battleground in BGMI 4.0 update
Game update adds Diwali fireworks, ghost mechanics, and new survival mode
New Delhi, September 11, 2025: KRAFTON India has launched the BGMI 4.0 Update, introducing Stepwell, its first fully India-developed battleground location. Inspired by traditional stepwells, the new Point of Interest (POI) features layered vertical combat, ambush zones, and sniper sightlines on the Erangel map. Between October 18 and 24, Stepwell will include player-triggered Diwali fireworks, blending cultural festivity with in-game strategy.
The update also debuts Ghost Gameplay, a mode where eliminated players rejoin the fight using ghostly skills. These include active abilities like Floating Balloon and Guardian Shield, and passive ones such as Scan, Armorer, and Heal. A new Spectral Revival system allows continued team support after elimination.
Another major addition is Unfail 4v1 Mode, which pits a stealth-powered hunter against four survivors in an asymmetrical survival challenge. The Spooky Soiree theme also goes live, featuring Wraithmoor Mansion, ghost concerts, a flying broom vehicle, and hidden loot.
Additional features include the Mortar weapon, an upgraded Training Camp, Diwali Exchange Center, and Weekend GRIND rewards. The update strengthens KRAFTON’s “India-first” focus by offering culturally relevant and innovative gameplay for its growing user base.
Sandisk launches WD Blue SN5100 NVMe SSD in India with up to 7,100MB/s speed
New SSD aims at creators, professionals, and AI-powered workflows
Sandisk has launched the WD Blue SN5100 NVMe SSD in India, targeting content creators, professionals, and users handling AI-driven and high-performance workloads. Offering up to 7,100MB/s read speeds on select models, the SN5100 delivers 30% faster performance over the previous generation.
The SSD is powered by Sandisk BiCS8 QLC 3D CBA NAND and features nCache 4.0 technology for faster large-file transfers and improved responsiveness in 4K and 8K video editing, gaming, and data-intensive applications.
Available in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB storage options, the SN5100 uses a PCIe Gen 4.0 interface and fits the M.2 2280 single-sided form factor. Additional features include a 5-year limited warranty, health and firmware monitoring via the Sandisk Dashboard, and free Acronis True Image for Sandisk software for data migration.
The WD Blue SN5100 starts at Rs 3,999 for the 500GB model and will be available for purchase through shop.sandisk.com. The launch strengthens Sandisk’s position in India’s growing SSD market, offering a balance of high speed, storage capacity, and long-term reliability for everyday professionals.