Tech Update Of The Day

Headphone Zone and Tangzu launch Wan’er S.G 2 IEMs in India
Headphone Zone has teamed up once again with Chinese audio brand Tangzu to launch the Wan’er S.G 2 in-ear monitors (IEMs) in India. Priced at ₹1,990, the limited edition builds on the success of last year’s first-gen Wan’er, which became one of the most popular IEMs among Indian audiophiles.
The Wan’er S.G 2 keeps Tangzu’s acclaimed tuning while introducing a design inspired by Indian heritage. Finished in deep royal blue with gold inlays, the IEMs are crafted as a tribute to India’s growing audiophile community. Upgrades include a new 10mm dynamic driver with PET diaphragm for reduced distortion, a redesigned ergonomic shell for all-day comfort, and a premium black cable with detachable 2-pin connectors.
Available in both 3.5mm and Type-C versions, the Wan’er S.G 2 also comes with an in-line mic, silver-plated OFC cable, and multiple eartip options. It is now retailing exclusively on Headphone Zone’s website.