Tech Update Of The Day

Amazon Great Indian Festival kicks off September 23 with Prime early access
Amazon’s biggest sale of the year, the Great Indian Festival (GIF) 2025, begins September 23, with Prime members getting 24-hour early access. The event promises record discounts, 30,000+ new launches, and a stronger delivery network to handle festive demand.
Customers can expect up to 40 percent off on smartphones, 80 percent on electronics, fashion, and home, and 65 percent on TVs and appliances. Everyday essentials on Amazon Fresh are also discounted by up to 50 percent. Brands including Apple, Samsung, Asus, Titan, and L’Oréal will headline offers across categories.
Bank tie-ins bring additional savings, with SBI cardholders getting 10 percent instant discounts and Amazon Pay ICICI Bank customers earning unlimited cashback. Travel deals include up to 20 percent off flights and 45 percent off hotels.
Entertainment is also a major hook. Prime Video will premiere films like Coolie and Do You Wanna Partner, while MX Player adds new reality shows. AI assistant Rufus powers features like price tracking, comparisons, and AR View for smarter shopping.
Amazon has added 45 delivery stations, 12 fulfillment centers, and 150,000 seasonal jobs, expanding same-day and next-day delivery to more cities, including Tier II and Tier III hubs.
Lyne Originals launches Powerbox Pro powerbanks and Jukebox Pro party speakers in India
Lyne Originals has introduced two new premium product lines in India, the Powerbox Pro Powerbank Series and the Jukebox Pro Wireless Speaker Series, aimed at powering both productivity and celebration.
The Powerbox Pro lineup includes the Powerbox 17 Pro, 18 Pro, and 22 Pro. These models deliver up to 20,000 mAh capacity with support for PD 70W fast charging. Each unit offers multiple ports, in-built cables for Type-C and Lightning, and an HD LED display to track battery levels. Built for multitasking users, the powerbanks can charge laptops, tablets, and smartphones at the same time.
On the audio front, the Jukebox Pro series brings three high-performance party speakers, Jukebox 7 Pro, 8 Pro, and 9 Pro. They deliver up to 360W of deep bass sound, with RGB lights, TWS pairing, and karaoke-ready microphones. The speakers promise up to three hours of non-stop playtime and offer versatile connectivity options including USB, Bluetooth, and TF cards.
The Powerbox Pro series starts at ₹1,149, while the Jukebox Pro range starts at ₹9,449. Both product lines are now available at leading offline retail stores across India.