Tech Update Of The Day

LOGIC debuts ZX series AI display powered by Android 14
Bengaluru-based LOGIC has unveiled the ZX series, an AI-integrated interactive display built on Android 14 and certified under Google EDLA. Positioned for classrooms, training hubs, and enterprises, the display promises faster workflows, tighter security, and smarter collaboration tools.
The ZX series combines an octa-core processor, Mali-G52 GPU, 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage to support lag-free teaching, content sharing, and real-time annotation. Its 40-point touch and 20-point writing capabilities allow multiple users to interact simultaneously. LOGIC’s NeoAI system powers features like instant answers, real-time content explanations, AI-generated quizzes, and live multilingual subtitles.
Additional highlights include 4K UHD visuals, Wi-Fi 6 with Bluetooth 5.3, 9-way wireless screen sharing, and a split-screen view. A cloud-ready Note Pro app brings built-in NCERT eBooks, simulations, and handwriting-to-text conversion. For IT teams, a web-based management dashboard enables remote monitoring, app deployment, and role-based access.
“The ZX Series reflects our vision of making displays that enhance learning experiences through performance and AI,” said Pankaj Bellad, Business Head and Director at Online Instruments.
GoDaddy launches AI tool that builds live WordPress sites in minutes
GoDaddy has rolled out Airo Site Designer, an AI-powered website builder that creates complete WordPress sites from a simple chat. The tool is aimed at small businesses, freelancers, and agencies seeking to cut down the time and effort spent on templates, stock images, and placeholder copy.
Users can describe their business idea in plain text such as “I want to run a handicrafts business in Jaipur” and the system generates a ready-to-publish site with layout, images, and text. GoDaddy says the tool is built to reduce setup time to just minutes, letting business owners focus on operations rather than web design.
Integrated with GoDaddy’s Managed Hosting for WordPress, Airo Site Designer also helps digital pros prototype faster and streamline client work. “If you can describe your business in one sentence, Airo Site Designer turns that into pages, copy, and imagery,” said Sergej Grivcov, Senior Director at GoDaddy.
The global launch reflects rising adoption of AI tools among entrepreneurs, with Indian business owners reporting an average weekly time savings of 15 hours.
Indeedee arrives in Pokémon GO’s Psychic Spectacular event
Pokémon GO’s annual Psychic Spectacular is back with a twist as Team GO Rocket takes over, and players will finally encounter Indeedee in-game. The Psychic-type Pokémon, appearing in both male and female forms, will debut through raids during the event. Running from September 20 to September 24, the celebration also features boosted spawns of other Psychic Pokémon, themed research tasks, and a fresh lineup of raid bosses. Trainers can expect more encounters with Shiny variants of past event favorites, while Rocket Grunts and Leaders bring new shadow Pokémon into battle. With Indeedee’s arrival, Niantic adds another fan-requested Pokémon to GO’s growing roster, giving players fresh reasons to raid and explore the Psychic Spectacular’s timed bonuses.
AMD unveils Ryzen PRO 9000 and 7000 processors for business desktops
AMD has expanded its commercial desktop lineup with the launch of the Ryzen PRO 9000 Series and a new Ryzen PRO 7000 processor. Built on the latest “Zen 5” and “Zen 4” architectures respectively, the chips target business desktops with a balance of performance, security, and manageability.
The Ryzen 9 PRO 9945 leads the pack with 12 cores and 24 threads, clocking up to 5.4 GHz with 76 MB of cache at a 65W TDP. The Ryzen 7 PRO 9745 offers eight cores, while the Ryzen 5 PRO 9645 and 7745 cover the midrange. All processors integrate AMD PRO technologies, providing enterprise-grade security and IT management tools. AMD positions the new lineup as a cost-saving, secure platform for modern business productivity.
Krafton names 48 teams and a high stakes path for BGMI Showdown 2025
Krafton India has set the stage for one of the year’s biggest esports events with the BGMI Showdown 2025. The month-long tournament begins September 18 in Hyderabad and culminates in Grand Finals from October 10 to 12. One champion takes home ₹1 crore and a direct slot at the Global Championship. The top eight also secure berths at the BGMI International Cup.
Forty-eight teams are seeded into Upper and Lower Brackets for a studio-format round robin, feeding into a stacked knockout run. Twelve emerge from the Lower Bracket to meet twelve from the Upper in the Quarter Finals from September 26 to 29. Semi Finals run October 4 to 7 before a two-day Survival Stage trims the field for the 16-team Grand Finals.
The format rewards consistency and depth. Upper Bracket leaders punch straight to the Semi Finals, while stragglers fight through the Quarter Finals. It is a merit-based ladder built to keep every map meaningful and every mistake costly.
For Krafton, the showdown doubles as a statement of intent for India’s fast-growing esports scene, with a transparent path from domestic dominance to international play.
G0VO launches GoLoud 980 portable speaker with 30W sound and 24-hour battery
Indian audio brand G0VO has introduced the GoLoud 980, a portable speaker designed to deliver powerful sound in a compact form. Targeted at music enthusiasts who want immersive audio on the go, the speaker features a 30W output with deep bass and dual EQ modes to adapt between indoor and outdoor environments.
Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, USB, and TF card support, while voice assistant integration adds hands-free convenience. The GoLoud 980 is built with portability in mind, offering a lightweight design, carrying strap, and IPX5 water resistance for outdoor use. Its 8,000 mAh battery promises up to 24 hours of continuous playback, supported by Type-C fast charging.
Priced at Rs. 12,999, the GoLoud 980 is now available via Flipkart and other online retailers. G0VO, one of India’s fastest-growing audio startups, says the launch reflects its mission to make premium sound experiences accessible across settings—from living rooms to outdoor gatherings.
Amazon warns shoppers of scams as festive season sales kick off
Amazon India has launched “Scam-Free September” with the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre to alert shoppers about rising fraud during the festive season. With deals flooding inboxes and messaging apps, fake “order issues” and “account verifications” remain the most common tricks scammers use to pressure people into clicking harmful links or sharing credentials.
The company is urging shoppers to pause and verify before acting on any message. Customers should check “Your Orders” directly in the Amazon app or website, as Amazon never asks for payments via phone, email, or gift cards. In 2024 alone, Amazon said it shut down tens of thousands of phishing websites and fake phone numbers tied to impersonation attempts.
“Festivals should fill your home with joy, not anxiety,” said Ashwini Samraj, Director of Public Relations & Communications at Amazon India, urging vigilance against urgency-driven scams. Shoppers remain covered by Amazon’s A-to-Z Guarantee, but the company stresses the safest path is to start and finish transactions only on its official app or website.
ManageEngine retools Log360 to cut noise and sharpen threat detection
ManageEngine has rolled out a major upgrade to its Log360 security information and event management (SIEM) platform, aiming to help security operations center teams overwhelmed by false positives. The update reengineers detection with granular rule tuning, cloud-delivered content, and a centralized console mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework.
SOC teams often drown in irrelevant data, with studies showing more than half of cloud alerts amount to noise. ManageEngine says its new system reduces alert fatigue by letting analysts filter out benign activity without losing sight of real compromises. The release introduces over 1,500 prebuilt detection rules updated continuously from the cloud, along with SIGMA-based rules for broader coverage.
Early adopters like Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon reported a 90% drop in low-priority alerts, accelerating their response to real threats. Log360’s enhanced multi-tier architecture also promises better scalability for enterprises with distributed sites and growing log volumes, reinforcing its pitch as a unified platform for modern security needs.