Tech Update Of The Day

PlayStation India announces festive discount of ₹5,000 on PS5 consoles
PlayStation India has rolled out a festive sale offering ₹5,000 off on the PlayStation 5, marking one of the biggest seasonal deals for gamers this year. The offer is valid from September 22 to October 19, 2025, or until stocks last.
The discount applies to two models the PS5 Console (CFI-2008A01X) and the PS5 Digital Edition (CFI-2008B01X). Shoppers can avail the offer both online and offline, with participating platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, and Zepto, as well as major retailers like Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Sony Center, and other authorized outlets.
With blockbuster titles and upcoming exclusives driving demand, the festive offer is expected to further boost PS5 adoption in India’s fast growing console market.
Cellecor launches COMET CBS 05 Pro retro inspired wireless speaker at ₹5,499
Cellecor has introduced the COMET CBS 05 Pro, a wireless speaker that fuses retro charm with modern minimalism. Priced at ₹5,499, the speaker is available through Cellecor’s retail network, website, and partner outlets across India.
The COMET CBS 05 Pro pairs an elegant fabric finish with 80W of output, powered by dual tweeters and a single driver for detailed sound. A 4000 mAh battery offers up to 10 hours of playback, supported by Type C fast charging. Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.3, USB, SD card, AUX input, and even a 6.35 mm microphone port for karaoke sessions.
Cellecor’s co founder and MD Ravi Agarwal said the speaker reflects a balance of design and performance, catering to consumers who want technology that doubles as lifestyle décor. Alongside COMET, the company also plans to expand its speaker portfolio with party focused models.
Amazfit launches T Rex 3 Pro in India with titanium build and offline mapping
Amazfit has introduced the T Rex 3 Pro in India, a rugged smartwatch engineered for endurance athletes and outdoor explorers. Priced at ₹34,999, the watch features a titanium alloy bezel with sapphire glass display, designed to withstand extreme conditions down to minus 30 degrees Celsius.
The 48 mm variant includes a dual color LED flashlight with multiple modes, including SOS alerts, while a 44 mm size will follow soon. The AMOLED display peaks at 3000 nits for clear visibility under sunlight. Built in speaker and microphone enable Bluetooth calling through Zepp Flow for hands free communication.
With dual band GPS and six satellite system support, the T Rex 3 Pro offers precise tracking, offline maps with turn by turn navigation, and smart rerouting. More than 180 sport modes are supported, including HYROX training, scuba diving, and strength training with auto rep detection.
Battery life stretches up to 25 days on the 48 mm model. Integrated with the Zepp app ecosystem, the watch syncs health, fitness, and sleep data across Android and iOS without subscription fees, reinforcing Amazfit’s appeal for performance driven users.
Raptee.HV builds India’s first high voltage electric motorcycles with car level tech
Chennai based Raptee.HV is reimagining electric two wheelers by bringing proven electric car technology to motorcycles. Unlike most EV startups that retrofit existing platforms, Raptee has developed a high voltage architecture from scratch, enabling performance, reliability, and charging convenience that rivals four wheelers.
Its motorcycles are the only two wheelers in India equipped with the CCS2 car charging standard, giving riders direct access to the country’s growing EV fast charging network. The company has filed more than 150 patents and designs all core electronics in house, from battery management systems to printed circuit boards, building a strong technology base.
The high voltage platform delivers car grade acceleration, safety, and thermal stability, addressing a gap in the performance motorcycle segment. It also reduces charging time significantly compared to conventional low voltage bikes.
Raptee.HV operates a 4.5 acre facility in Chennai with capacity for 100,000 units annually, with plans for expansion. For India’s two wheeler market, where motorcycles account for two thirds of sales, the company argues that real electrification requires this kind of leapfrog technology and not incremental upgrades.
GTA Online extends Neighborhood Watch event with free winter LSPD uniform
Rockstar Games has extended GTA Online’s Neighborhood Watch event, giving players new reasons to patrol Los Santos. As part of the update, anyone who logs in during the event period can claim the winter LSPD officer uniform for free, adding to the growing lineup of themed outfits. The event also continues to offer bonuses on select Security Contract missions and Double GTA$ rewards across community jobs. By leaning into the law enforcement theme, Rockstar keeps players engaged with rotating content and exclusive cosmetics. The Neighborhood Watch event reflects the studio’s push to maintain GTA Online’s momentum a decade after launch, with steady rewards that blend roleplay, style, and fast cash into Los Santos’ criminal playground.
vivo brings festive cheer with T series deals starting at ₹8,999 on Flipkart
vivo India has announced festive discounts on its T series smartphones during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, with prices starting at ₹8,999. The sale officially begins on September 23, with early access for Flipkart Plus and BLACK members from September 22.
Ahead of the sale, vivo is offering a limited early window to purchase the T4 Lite and T4R models between September 17, 7 PM and September 19, 11:59 PM. Adding to the lineup, vivo has also launched a new Glacial Teal variant of the T4x, available exclusively on Flipkart.
The offers are backed by bank partnerships that provide additional cashback and no cost EMI options, making the T series more affordable this festive season. vivo says the move reflects its focus on delivering value-driven smartphones with stylish design and strong performance for India’s young, digital-first consumers.
Nothing launches Ear 3 with Super Mic case and metal infused design
London based tech brand Nothing has unveiled the Ear 3, its latest true wireless earbuds that combine upgraded sound, adaptive noise cancellation, and a fresh design built with metal accents. The standout feature is the Super Mic system, housed in the charging case, which uses dual microphones and ambient filtering to cut through background noise up to 95 dB, ensuring clearer calls and voice notes.
Each bud also includes three directional mics and a bone conduction voice pickup unit, paired with AI trained noise cancellation. A new 12 mm dynamic driver boosts bass and treble, while adaptive ANC adjusts in real time. The recycled aluminium case supports wireless charging, with total playback of up to 38 hours.
Available in black and white at £179, Ear 3 pre orders open September 18, with sales starting September 25 in select regions. India launch details will follow.
Snapdragon crowned India’s top premium chipset brand with 40 percent market share
Qualcomm has announced that Snapdragon has been ranked as India’s number one premium smartphone chipset brand, commanding a 40 percent market share in devices priced above ₹25,000, according to CyberMedia Research’s July 2025 shipment tracker.
The milestone comes ahead of the festive season, when consumer demand for performance driven smartphones is expected to peak. Snapdragon says its dominance reflects trust in features such as gaming performance, pro grade photography, battery efficiency, and next generation AI integration.
To mark the recognition, Qualcomm has launched a new nationwide campaign, Snapdragon Hai na, across TV, print, OTT, YouTube, and social media. The campaign emphasizes how Snapdragon powered phones simplify buying decisions by ensuring speed, reliability, and future proof capabilities.
CMR noted that 89 percent of Indian consumers prioritize performance, 85 percent look for strong gaming capabilities, and nearly half consider readiness for generative AI when upgrading. With festive sales looming, Snapdragon’s lead positions it to shape India’s premium smartphone market trajectory.