Tech Update Of The Day

UltraProlink launches Magneto magnetic phone holder with stronger grip and versatile design
Indian consumer tech brand UltraProlink has introduced Magneto, a magnetic universal mobile holder designed for both cars and everyday spaces. The device combines a vacuum suction cup with twist lock technology, offering a 65 percent stronger grip than standard mounts and the ability to hold loads up to 9 kg.
Magneto’s 360 degree rotation and 180 degree dual axis arm let users switch between portrait and landscape with ease, whether for navigation, video calls, or streaming. Compatible with iPhones featuring MagSafe and most Android smartphones via an included magnetic ring, the holder works across surfaces including dashboards, mirrors, desks, and gym equipment.
Priced at ₹1,999 but available for a launch offer of ₹799, Magneto is built with automotive grade materials and folds to reduce clutter. UltraProlink CEO Pankaj Mirchandani called it “a lifestyle upgrade” for connected users balancing safety, productivity, and entertainment.
Bengaluru Comic Con returns December 20 with comics cosplay and gaming
Comic Con India has announced the return of Bengaluru Comic Con, set for December 20 and 21 at KTPO, Whitefield. Entering its 13th edition, the pop culture festival blends comics, cosplay, gaming, and live performances, drawing fans from across Karnataka and beyond.
Highlights include the National Cosplay Championship, exclusive merchandise launches, immersive fan zones, and a 40,000 square foot gaming arena with daily tournaments. VR experiences, themed attractions, and panels with international and Indian creators add depth to the programming. Last year’s edition drew more than 50,000 attendees and 5,000 cosplayers.
Comic Con India CEO Shefali Johnson said Bengaluru’s edition reflects the city’s collaborative energy, where fans not only attend but also create and share. Co founder of NODWIN Gaming Akshat Rathee called the event “electric,” citing the city’s blend of tech and pop culture.