Tech Update of the Day

WhatsApp rolls out new message translation feature to bridge language barriers
WhatsApp, which is owned by the company Meta, has introduced a new message translation service to both Android and iPhone users and is being phased over the next six months beginning in September 2025.This is a feature of the app that allows the user to tap the long-press button on any incoming message and then tap Translate to translate the message to his/her language of choice.The user is given options of source and target language and language packs can be downloaded to be used later.The translation is applicable in one-on-one conversation, group conversation and updates on Channels.Interestingly, Android users have the opportunity to opt to have all chat threads automatically translated so that real-time communication between languages can be effortlessly established.
Privacy is one of the leading priorities, and all translations are done locally in the devices of the user, so that WhatsApp does not get access to the content of the messages in the process.First, Android has six languages, such as English, Spanish, and Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, and Arabic, whereas iPhones will be able to have the feature in over 19 languages, with further plans to include more.That update is one of several larger trends of smartphone companies implementing AI-powered translators to facilitate communication across the globe.WhatsApp believes this will enable users to bond with other cultures and languages.
iQOO 15 teased with Next-Gen display and gaming chip
iQOO has already announced some of the features of its next flagship, iQOO 15, including significant improvements in display technology and mobile gaming performance.The gadget will have a custom 2K Samsung “Everest” OLED display that uses industry-first M14 luminescent substance and a 98.1 percent first-frame brightness ratio, which has sharper displays with better eye protection qualities.At the same time, iQOO announced its own Q3 gaming chip, which is claimed to be the first in the world to be combined with super-resolution, super-frame, and ray tracing to play console-like games on a phone.The iQOO 15 has a 144Hz refresh rate, 3200Hz touch sampling, and an optimized gaming ecosystem that supports up to 180 titles, which will launch in October despite its iQOO being a super performance flagship.
Xiaomi unveils powerful Xiaomi 15T and 15T Pro flagship duo
On September 24, 2025, Xiaomi presented the new flagship tandem, Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 15T Pro, in a global opening in Munich, Germany. Each model also boasts of MediaTek Dimensity processors with the Pro model utilising the Dimensity 9400+ and the standard 15T utilizing the Dimensity 8400 Ultra. The smartphones are powered by a large 5500mAh battery and also feature an enhanced thermal management system, the 3D IceLoop System. They both have an IP68 rating which guarantees water and dust resistance. The Xiaomi 15T Pro is a device that offers high performance of 90W with a wired charge and 50W with wireless charge, thus meeting the needs of customers that require fast charges.
The 15T series has its emphasis on photography with triple rear cameras that are co-engineered with Leica. The Pro model rises to the occasion by adding a Leica 5x Pro telephoto lens, with the two phones having a 50MP primary camera sensor. The screens are large and bright, with the Pro version having a 6.83 inch 144Hz screen with ultra-narrow sidewalls, and the regular 15T having a 120Hz version. Both operate HyperOS 3 of Xiaomi based on the Android platform, which delivers a user-friendly software environment.
The Xiaomi 15T Pro is priced at GBP 649 (approximately Rs. 77,000) in the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option and GBP 699, and GBP 799 in 512GB and 1TB storage options respectively. It has colour choices such as Black, Grey, and Mocha Gold, which is provided depending on the taste in style.
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Qualcomm has unveiled its flagship processor of the next generation, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The new chipset is aimed at a smartphone segment that finds itself in the premium segment of Android devices such as Xiaomi, Samsung, and OnePlus, and introduces a keen emphasis on mobile photography, AI-enabled performance, and enhanced efficiency. The industry-first Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec, 4.6GHz peak CPU speed, and up to 35 percent higher efficiency of this chip represent a great step forward in the quest by Qualcomm to challenge Apple with its dominance in computational photography and flagship performance. Xiaomi 17 series is already reported to demonstrate the power of this new processor.