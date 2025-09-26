Tech Update Of The Day

SARC Global and NODWIN Gaming partner to fast track esports growth in India
SARC Global has joined hands with NODWIN Gaming to accelerate the development of India’s esports sector, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat vision. The alliance will focus on promoting tournaments, monetising NODWIN’s gaming IPs through sponsorships, and driving esports-friendly policy advocacy with governments.
With the Online Gaming Act 2025 formally recognising esports and states like Maharashtra, Bihar, and Rajasthan rolling out supportive policies, the timing of this collaboration is significant. SARC Global will leverage its strength in policy and investment facilitation, while NODWIN brings its experience in building esports communities and intellectual properties.
According to the 2025 FICCI-EY report, the number of brands investing in esports in India is expected to climb from 68 in 2024 to 75 this year, boosting sponsorships and prize pools. Together, SARC Global and NODWIN aim to position India as a sustainable and globally competitive esports hub.
Xiaomi 17 series launches in China with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and upgraded cameras
Xiaomi has officially unveiled its 17 and 17 Pro smartphones in China, positioning them as its first flagships powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. The chipset, built on advanced 3nm architecture, promises major leaps in performance and efficiency, marking an aggressive start to the next generation of Android hardware.
The Xiaomi 17 Pro headlines the lineup with a 1-inch 50MP main sensor, paired with a telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom and an ultra-wide shooter. The standard Xiaomi 17 also carries a strong triple-camera setup, signaling Xiaomi’s continued push into premium photography. Both devices sport LTPO OLED displays with adaptive 120Hz refresh rates, fast charging up to 120W, and large batteries designed to balance power with longevity.
Launching first in China, the series is expected to roll out globally in the coming months. With rivals like Samsung and OnePlus preparing their own Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 flagships, Xiaomi is setting the pace for the next wave of Android competition.
Eastern Exorcist goes free on Epic Games Store including mobile
Epic Games is back with another weekly giveaway, this time offering Eastern Exorcist, a side-scrolling action RPG, free of charge. Starting September 25, players can claim the game on PC as well as through the Epic Games Store for mobile, showing the platform’s growing push into cross-device availability.
Developed by Wildfire Games, Eastern Exorcist blends hand-painted visuals with challenging combat and a storyline rooted in Chinese mythology. Players take on the role of a wandering exorcist who battles demons and corrupted spirits while navigating a narrative filled with tragedy and sacrifice.
The title normally retails for around $20, making the free release an appealing pick for fans of atmospheric action RPGs. Epic’s weekly free game strategy has become a key part of its user growth, pulling millions into its store.
With Eastern Exorcist free to claim for a limited time, Epic Games Store continues to position free titles as a driver of loyalty across PC and mobile audiences.
Big Billion Day brings steep discounts on top laptops
Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale is turning into a major draw for laptop buyers, with brands like ASUS, Dell, and Lenovo offering eye-catching deals.
ASUS is showcasing its ExpertBook P Series, popular among startups and small businesses. The ExpertBook P3405CVA with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD is priced at ₹74,990 after a ₹5,000 discount, while the flagship P5405CSA drops to ₹84,990, a ₹10,000 saving.
Dell’s Latitude 3440 is also getting a sharp price cut. Equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, the 14-inch laptop is available at ₹32,990, down from ₹54,990 a solid 40% off.
For those seeking security and style, Lenovo’s ThinkPad E15 with 11th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD is now ₹66,993, down from ₹78,500. Its enterprise-grade TPM 2.0 security and sleek 1.7 kg build make it a business-ready option with 14% savings.
With bank offers, no-cost EMIs, and exchange benefits sweetening the pot, Flipkart is betting on this year’s Big Billion Day to deliver record laptop sales.
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025: Smartphones and gadgets price drops
The Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 at Amazon is currently making amazing offers on the bestsellers in smartphones and tech products. First in the list is the iPhone 15 (128GB) which originally sold at Rs. 69,900 but now sells at slightly lower prices- Rs. 47,999- a considerable saving to the Apple fans. Make sure you consider the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB) as well, which is now priced at Rs. 72,999, a significant reduction of its original price of Rs. 1,34,999, and is certainly worth considering in case of the need to have a high-end Android performance.
The sale is also not confined to smartphones. Sony Bravia 2M2 (43-inch) smart TV is going down to Rs. 36,990 with its starting price of Rs. 59,900, and LG UA82 Series (43-inch) is also reducing its price to Rs. 26,490 with a starting price of Rs. 46,090, which will allow the customers an affordable option to upgrade their home entertainment system.
Accompanying accessories are also on significant price cuts: the Samsung 25W Type-C Adaptor has been reduced to Rs. 799, previously being priced at Rs. 1,699. The Power Bank (20,000mAh), an indispensable gadget that any user would need to carry around, has dropped by almost half, previously priced at Rs 3,999, to only Rs 1,799 with Xiaomi.
Google and Qualcomm bring mobile tech to laptops
Google has officially stated that it plans to extend Android to PCs with the support of Qualcomm hardware, which was announced at the Snapdragon Summit 2025.Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and Senior Vice President Rick Osterloh have announced that this bold project will put Android and ChromeOS into a single personal computing platform, and this will pave the way to Android-powered desktop computers and laptops.According to Google, the goal is to use the models of its AI systems, Google Assistant, and core applications, which makes the Android a genuinely cross-platform operating system that works on smartphones, tablets, and PCs.As the first android on PC devices will be available next year, this joint venture may point to an appearance of a new paradigm where mobile and desktop computing converge to provide a seamless and smart experience between the two devices.