Tech Update Of The Day

FAU-G Bharat League 2.0 puts esports on India’s main stage
India’s gaming scene is about to get louder. nCore Games, in partnership with Leverage and NODWIN Gaming, has unveiled FAU-G Bharat League 2.0, the second season of its official esports tournament for FAU-G: Domination.
Backed by a Rs 50,00,000 prize pool and a promise of skill-based competition, FBL 2.0 positions itself as the first esports platform aligned with India’s new Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act. The tournament blends competitive gaming with career opportunities. Winners will not only claim cash but also land study trips to top UK universities, career counseling sessions, and English training, thanks to Leverage.
Organizers say the league is about more than prizes. It is designed to legitimize Indian-made titles, build grassroots talent, and give players beyond metro cities a chance to compete. With NODWIN Gaming handling operations, the event aims to turn FAU-G into more than a shooter: it is now a gateway for India’s next generation of esports athletes and game developers.
Acerpure Neo TVs bring Google TV 5.0 and Dolby Atmos to Indian homes
Acerpure India has entered the smart TV race with its Neo Series, unveiled in Bangalore this week. The lineup introduces Aspire Neo, Swift Neo, and Elevate Neo QLED models, spanning sizes from 32 inches to 65 inches and starting at Rs 22,499.
The series runs on Google TV 5.0 powered by Android 14, offering a polished interface, thousands of apps, and hands-free control via Google Assistant. Audio gets a serious lift with Dolby support: Aspire Neo includes Dolby Audio with 30W output, while Swift and Elevate push cinematic sound through Dolby Atmos with 40W speakers. Elevate’s QLED panel combines Dolby Vision with 1.07 billion colors to deliver vivid, high-brightness visuals.
Gaming-ready features like Auto Low Latency Mode, Variable Refresh Rate, and MEMC ensure smoother play, while extras such as Filmmaker Mode, karaoke, and AI content tools target lifestyle users.
With pricing that undercuts many premium rivals, Acerpure is betting that advanced picture and sound, paired with accessible features, will give the Neo Series an edge in India’s crowded smart TV market. Availability begins this festive season through Amazon and Acerpure’s online store.
XElectron launches WiFi photo frame to keep families connected
XElectron has unveiled a 15.6-inch WiFi-enabled digital photo frame in India, aimed at turning everyday memory sharing into a real-time experience. Through a dedicated mobile app, users can instantly send photos and videos to the frame from anywhere, making it a living gallery for families and friends.
The device features a Full HD touch screen with wide viewing angles, expandable storage, and support for multiple formats, including images, video, and music. Remote updates allow distant relatives to contribute, while its design makes it suitable for homes, offices, or gifting occasions.
Managing Director Gagan Sharma said the launch reflects XElectron’s mission to create human-centric tech that strengthens emotional bonds. Priced at Rs 11,990, the frame is available through e-commerce platforms and XElectron’s website, targeting households looking for both convenience and connection this festive season.
Dylect calls out road scams with dash cam awareness push in India
Dylect is taking aim at one of India’s most overlooked driving hazards: scams on the road. The consumer electronics and automotive tech brand has launched “Scam Ya Dash Cam,” a digital campaign fronted by actor Rannvijay Singha that highlights how dashboard cameras can protect drivers from false claims and blame-shifting.
The campaign film, now live on social media, dramatizes real-life scenarios where honest motorists find themselves cornered without proof. Dylect positions its dash cam range as the solution, offering features such as Full HD night vision, Sony Starvis 2 sensors, loop recording, G-sensors, and parking surveillance. The pitch is simple: visual evidence can turn the tide in seconds.
Founder Anuj Bhatia said the effort reflects Dylect’s mission to deliver tech-driven, practical protection for everyday users. Creative partner Art-E Mediatech shaped the storytelling, aiming to channel the raw fear of on-road scams and flip the power dynamic in favor of drivers.
With India’s urban roads growing more congested and unpredictable, Dylect hopes to make dash cams not just gadgets but essential shields of accountability.
Skullcandy pushes wireless earbuds into high gear with Uproar TWS launch in India
Skullcandy has dropped its latest bet on India’s growing audio market: the Uproar TWS true wireless earbuds. The launch signals the brand’s attempt to fuse aggressive pricing with features usually found in higher-end rivals.
The earbuds arrive with 10 mm drivers promising deep, punchy sound and quad microphones equipped with environmental noise cancellation to sharpen call clarity. They run on Bluetooth 5.4 for stronger connections and add multipoint pairing for juggling devices without friction. Sweat and water resistance make them fit for workouts, while low-latency mode caters to gaming and video streaming.
Battery life is another play. A ten-minute charge nets two hours of listening, an important nudge to restless, on-the-go users. At Rs 2,499, the launch price undercuts much of the competition, positioning Skullcandy as a challenger in a crowded space where consumer choice often boils down to balancing cost with credibility.
For Skullcandy, known for its skate-park roots and lifestyle branding, Uproar TWS is less about luxury polish and more about practical sound on everyday streets. Whether it resonates with India’s plugged-in youth will decide if this launch makes noise or fades into background static.