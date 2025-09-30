Tech Update Of The Day

Acer drops Predator League 2026 anthem with Nikhita Gandhi
Acer has released It Lies Within, the official anthem for the Asia Pacific Predator League 2026, featuring Indian singer-songwriter Nikhita Gandhi. The music video blends cinematic storytelling with Gandhi’s performance, casting her as both voice and face of the campaign.
The anthem arrives ahead of the tournament’s grand finale, which will be held in Delhi on January 10 and 11, 2026. It is the first time India will host the regional esports spectacle, which brings together elite teams competing in Dota 2 and VALORANT.
Acer describes the track as more than a marketing piece, calling it a rallying cry for resilience, creativity, and teamwork within the gaming community. Gandhi said performing the song felt like joining a movement, while Acer’s marketing team framed it as the “voice” of the competition.
Produced with gaming agency AlphaZegus, the project reflects India’s growing stake in global esports culture, positioning the country as both host and creative hub for one of Asia Pacific’s biggest tournaments.
OnePlus 15 global launch confirmed with fresh color reveal
OnePlus has locked in the global debut of its next flagship, the OnePlus 15, confirming a worldwide rollout on October 16. The company also revealed its official launch color: a deep Celestial Black that blends matte textures with reflective accents for a striking finish.
While the design reveal draws attention, the hardware is expected to be just as ambitious. The OnePlus 15 is rumored to arrive with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, faster LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage, setting it up to compete directly with Samsung and Apple in the premium tier. Camera upgrades are also in focus, with reports pointing to a new periscope telephoto lens that could extend the brand’s imaging reach.
The global confirmation ends weeks of speculation after regional leaks hinted at staggered release dates. With the launch now official, OnePlus is signaling it wants the 15 to be not just another iteration but its boldest flagship play yet.
CMF by Nothing steps into premium audio with Headphone Pro launch
CMF by Nothing has expanded beyond earbuds with the launch of its first over-ear model, the CMF Headphone Pro, unveiled on September 30. The move signals the sub-brand’s push into premium audio while staying aligned with Nothing’s design-first philosophy.
The Headphone Pro features large drivers tuned for high-resolution playback, adaptive noise cancellation, and a lightweight build aimed at long listening sessions. Early images highlight CMF’s signature minimal aesthetic, blending clean lines with a matte finish. The headphones also integrate tightly with Nothing’s ecosystem, offering quick pairing and multi-device connectivity.
Pricing details are expected to target the mid-premium bracket, where brands like Sony and Bose dominate. By entering the segment, CMF is betting that design-conscious buyers will trade legacy audio brands for a fresher alternative.
The launch marks CMF’s most ambitious product yet, positioning the Nothing-backed label as more than a budget accessory brand and setting the stage for a broader hardware portfolio.
Ai+ brings real-time privacy controls to Indian smartphones
Ai+ Smartphone has rolled out the NxtPrivacy Dashboard, a first-of-its-kind feature in India that lets users see, in real time, how apps tap into sensitive permissions.
Delivered through a software update for Ai+ Pulse 4G and Nova 5G devices, the dashboard consolidates app activity across location, camera, microphone, contacts, and clipboard. Users can revoke or modify permissions instantly, or pause all trackers during situations like travel or public Wi-Fi use.
The feature runs on the company’s NxtQuantum OS, which powers Ai+ devices and emphasizes sovereignty and security. An AI-driven Privacy Score offers recommendations, while smart alerts flag unusual behavior, such as a microphone switching on during idle hours.
“Privacy is no longer a privilege. It is a fundamental right,” said Madhav Sheth, CEO of Ai+ Smartphone. With this update, the company positions itself at the forefront of India’s data protection push, giving users direct oversight of digital surveillance.
Kaspersky launches training to secure large language models
Kaspersky has added a new module to its cybersecurity training portfolio, targeting one of the fastest-rising concerns in enterprise tech: vulnerabilities in large language models (LLMs). The online course, titled Large Language Models Security, is designed by the Kaspersky AI Technology Research Center to help professionals identify and defend against AI-specific threats.
The company says the program reflects the reality that LLMs, while revolutionizing how organizations build and interact with AI, also open fresh attack surfaces. A 2024 Kaspersky study showed that more than half of businesses had already adopted AI and IoT in their infrastructure, raising the stakes for security teams.
Led by Vladislav Tushkanov, Research Development Group Manager at Kaspersky, the training covers real-world exploits like jailbreaks, prompt injections, and token smuggling, alongside defense strategies at the model, prompt, system, and service levels. Participants will work through case studies and practical labs to build resilience into AI systems.
Kaspersky positions the course as essential not only for seasoned cybersecurity specialists but also for engineers and early-career professionals working with LLM-powered applications.