Tech Update Of The Day

Minecraft’s Copper Cape Quest Enters Challenge Two: Sort 500 Million Items
The Copper Cape event in Minecraft is entering its second leg: players must now organize 500 million items by October 13, 10 PM PDT using their copper golems. This phase follows a successful first challenge where gamers built enough golems to unlock global rewards.
To take part, players should start “spring cleaning” their inventories and put their copper army to work. Those who succeed will receive special rewards including a Copper Chemist skin, Copper Golem Slippers, and the Copper Welder character creator item. The challenge is active in both Bedrock and Java editions.
As the event continues, attention shifts from creation to coordination—encouraging players to think strategically about how they sort and manage their loot. The grand prize, a shiny copper cape, awaits those who master both parts of the quest.
URBAN Enters Lifestyle Tech with Launch of Nuvo Portable Blender Range
URBAN, the homegrown design-led technology brand, has entered the lifestyle and wellness tech space with the launch of its Nuvo Portable Blender Series. The lineup includes Nuvo 450, Nuvo 500, Nuvo 600, and Nuvo Max, combining power, portability, and style for modern users.
Starting at ₹1,999, the Nuvo range features 20,000 RPM Copper Core Motors, 6-facet stainless-steel ice-crusher blades, Type-C fast charging, and BPA-free containers. Each model is compact, travel-friendly, and available in Black, White, Pink, and Blue.
Co-founder Aashish Kumbhat said the Nuvo Series is built for today’s fast-paced, health-conscious consumers who want quick and portable blending solutions for shakes, smoothies, and baby food anytime, anywhere.
With this launch, URBAN strengthens its position as a lifestyle-first tech brand that blends innovation, wellness, and everyday convenience.
Vivo V60e Debuts in India with 200MP Camera and 90W Charging
Vivo has launched the V60e in India, packing a 200MP main camera, a 6,500 mAh battery, and 90W fast charging into its new mid-range contender. The phone arrives in Elite Purple and Noble Gold finishes, offering features usually reserved for pricier flagships.
The V60e flaunts a curved AMOLED display, IP68/IP69 water-dust resistance, and a robust build with Diamond Shield glass. It also includes an 8MP ultra-wide lens, 50MP selfie camera with AI-powered lighting, and promises three major OS upgrades and five years of security updates. Vivo claims the V60e is built for long-term smoothness, keeping performance consistent years into use.
Its aggressive camera setup, rapid charging, and extended software support aim to shake up the ₹30,000+ segment in India.
Milagrow Launches World’s First Convertible AI Robot Vacuum Cleaner – iMap 15 AI Plus
Milagrow has unveiled the iMap 15 AI Plus, the world’s first convertible AI robotic vacuum cleaner that doubles as a handheld vacuum, redefining home cleaning convenience. Priced at ₹34,990, the iMap 15 AI Plus features self-emptying wet and dry cleaning, a 3.5-liter dustbin, and 90-day hands-free operation.
Built for Indian homes, it offers 10,000 Pa suction, Hydrowave mopping, and six-language voice commands. With LiDAR RT2R 3.0 navigation, Alexa connectivity, and Smart Life app integration, users can schedule and control cleaning effortlessly. The robot also converts into a portable handheld vacuum for sofas, corners, and car interiors—making it a complete, whole-home cleaning solution.
Google’s Gemini 2.5 Can Now Browse the Web Like a Human
Google has introduced Gemini 2.5 Computer Use, a breakthrough AI model that can interact directly with the web by clicking, scrolling, and typing within a virtual browser environment. The model performs 13 distinct actions and operates entirely inside the browser without accessing the user’s operating system.
Gemini 2.5 is designed for automating workflows, form filling, and UI testing on sites without APIs. It is available through Google AI Studio and Vertex AI for developers. Early tests show strong performance on web and mobile benchmarks, highlighting Google’s progress toward more agentic AI that not only answers but acts.