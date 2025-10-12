Tech Update Of The Day

Solosis Community Day in India: What you can still do
Today is October 12, and Solosis Community Day has already taken place in India from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM IST.
If you are reading this before 10:00 PM, you still have time to take advantage of one important feature. You can evolve any Solosis caught during the event into Reuniclus and receive the exclusive charged move Psyshock. This move adds real value for players who enjoy GO Battle League, especially in limited Psychic-type formats.
Use this post-event window to go through your catches, tag the ones with strong stats, and evolve your top picks before the 10:00 PM deadline. If you have Lucky Friends, now is a great time to trade for a high IV or Lucky Solosis, which will cost less Stardust to power up later. After 10:00 PM IST, the evolution bonus will expire, and the event will be fully over. However, the Stardust and Candy you earned today still count as a solid investment for your future teams.
Check your app, sort your best catches, and make sure to evolve while the move is still available.
The clock is ticking, but you still have a few hours left.