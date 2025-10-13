Tech Update Of The Day

Red Bull Launches Solo Legends — India’s Biggest-Ever Solo BGMI Tournament
Red Bull India has announced Red Bull Solo Legends, the country’s largest-ever solo Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) tournament, designed to spotlight individual skill, strategy, and clutch gameplay.
The multi-stage event will bring together thousands of solo players from across India, from grassroots gamers to top professionals. Participants will battle through online and on-ground qualifiers, culminating in a grand final where the champion will earn the title of India’s best solo BGMI player and an exclusive Red Bull Racing experience abroad.
Featuring leading names such as Jonathan Amaral, Omega, Admino, Punk, Hector, and Owais, the tournament celebrates self-reliance and adaptability in competitive gaming. Registrations are now open at redbull.in/sololegends until October 31, 2025.
Predator Gaming League 2025 India Finale Crowns Champions for Valorant and DOTA 2
Acer has crowned Team Last Hope and S8UL Esports as the champions of the 7th Edition of the Acer Predator Gaming League India Finale 2025, held at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru. The two teams triumphed in DOTA 2 and Valorant, earning their place at the Asia Pacific Predator League 2026 Grand Finale, set to take place in India this January.
The month-long tournament brought together thousands of players nationwide, showcasing exceptional skill, teamwork, and determination. Fans packed the venue, cheering for their favorites and participating in side tournaments, giveaways, and gaming experiences powered by Predator PCs.
Sooraj Balakrishnan, Head of Marketing & Associate Director at Acer India, said, “This tournament celebrates India’s growing esports culture and the relentless passion of our gaming community.”
The Predator Gaming League continues to be a defining platform for India’s esports ecosystem, empowering new talent and strengthening the country’s presence on the global stage.
Stuffcool Launches Zeno, India’s First 30W GaN Charger with Built-in Retractable Cable
Stuffcool, India’s leading tech accessory brand, has launched Zeno, the country’s first 30W GaN fast charger with a built-in retractable Type-C cable. Compact, powerful, and travel-ready, Zeno redefines everyday charging convenience by combining performance and portability in a single sleek unit.
Zeno delivers 30W PD PPS fast charging, capable of charging iPhones and Pixels up to 50% in just 30 minutes, and supports Samsung Super-Fast Charging. The retractable 75 cm Type-C cable offers clutter-free use and smooth retraction, while GaN technology ensures efficient, cool, and safe charging.
Weighing only 98 grams, Zeno is BIS certified, Made in India, and built to last. With Zeno, users get a compact powerhouse that fits in a pocket yet charges like a pro.
Major Global Firms Hit by Massive Cyberattack Including Qantas, Google, and Disney
A sweeping cyberattack has struck several multinational companies, including Qantas, Google, Disney, McDonald’s, and Puma, in what experts call one of the largest coordinated data breaches in recent years. The hacker group Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters claims to have stolen over one billion records from Salesforce databases between April 2024 and September 2025.
The stolen data reportedly includes personal and corporate details such as emails, phone numbers, and purchase histories. As ransom deadlines expired, partial data leaks began appearing online, raising global concern over privacy and security risks.
Analysts warn that the attack highlights a growing trend of hackers targeting cloud-based SaaS platforms to maximize impact, leaving businesses exposed to legal, financial, and reputational fallout.
PRAMA Showcases Indigenous Transport Security Innovations at Traffic Infratech Expo 2025
PRAMA India, the country’s leading indigenous video security manufacturer, showcased its latest transport security and surveillance solutions at the 13th Traffic Infratech Expo held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from October 7 to 9.
The PRAMA booth featured AI-powered transport security systems, including Traffic Control, Toll Plaza, AI Sense, Ranginview IP cameras, FRT solutions, ADAS, and PRAMA VMS. These solutions are designed to enhance safety and efficiency across India’s highways, tunnels, and smart mobility networks.
At the Smart Mobility Conference 2025, PRAMA experts Rajiv Arora and Rajesh Palkar presented sessions on Highway and Tunnel Security Management and Innovative Civil Infrastructure for Road Safety, which received strong engagement from industry leaders.
PRAMA reaffirmed its commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat, developing world-class, Made-in-India video security products for the nation’s growing transportation ecosystem.
Infor Unveils Industry AI Agents and Cloud Migration Offer to Accelerate Enterprise Transformation
Infor, the Industry Cloud Complete company, has expanded its AI-driven enterprise solutions with the launch of Infor Industry AI Agents, Infor Leap, and upgraded process mining tools, all built to help organizations harness AI more effectively across industries.
Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Amazon Bedrock, the new Infor Industry AI Agents are industry-specific, role-based assistants designed to automate workflows and optimize processes in sectors such as manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, and automotive. They combine deep domain knowledge, governed orchestration, and real-time data to deliver faster insights and greater precision for every business role.
Infor also introduced Infor Leap, a new cloud migration offer that ensures on-time, on-budget implementation through prescriptive methodologies and a fixed-fee model, helping companies transition from on-premise infrastructure with reduced risk and faster time-to-value.
Additionally, Infor’s enhanced process mining capabilities now integrate generative AI for automated process summaries, customizable dashboards, and smarter performance analytics—enabling faster decision-making and continuous optimization.
Kevin Samuelson, CEO of Infor, said, “Our new suite allows customers to harness the power of AI with purpose and precision. Generic AI tools lack the context that industries demand, and that’s where Infor delivers measurable value.”