Tech Update Of The Day

The Battle for VCT Pacific 2026 Begins in Bangkok as Ten Teams Clash at VCT Ascension Pacific 2025
The race to secure a spot in the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) Pacific League 2026 has officially begun, as VCT Ascension Pacific 2025 kicks off in Bangkok. Running from October 14 to 26 at the Imperial Samrong Convention Hall, the tournament brings together ten top teams from across Asia-Pacific to battle for two coveted league spots and a share of the USD 100,000 prize pool.
Representing South Asia, Velocity Gaming advanced to Ascension after defeating S8UL Esports in the OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2025 Grand Final. They will compete against top regional contenders including BOOM Esports, FULL SENSE, RIDDLE ORDER, and E-KING, all fighting to earn promotion to the premier VCT Pacific League next year.
The competition features a group stage followed by double-elimination playoffs, with matches broadcast live in multiple languages across Twitch, YouTube, and SOOP. Fans attending the live finals from October 24 to 26 can expect an electric atmosphere as the best teams from APAC showcase world-class strategy, precision, and teamwork. The winners will move one step closer to VALORANT’s international stage in 2026.
Milagrow Expands Portable Cleaning Lineup with Next-Gen Duster Blue and Duster Pro
India’s homegrown robotics brand Milagrow has expanded its successful Duster Series with two next-generation portable vacuum cleaners the Duster Blue and Duster Pro. Designed for compact yet powerful cleaning, the new models feature stronger suction, longer battery life, and quieter operation, redefining handheld cleaning for modern homes and offices.
The Duster Blue delivers 14,000 Pa suction power, operates at just 40 dB, and offers 34 minutes of runtime on a 6000mAh Li-ion battery. It features a washable HEPA filter, USB-C fast charging, and a sleek, multipurpose design suitable for homes, cars, and offices.
The Duster Pro, powered by a Japanese BLDC motor, pushes suction to 16,000 Pa while weighing only 495 grams. With two power modes, five attachments, and HEPA-13 filtration, it combines portability and precision for spot cleaning and tech spaces.
Amit Gupta, SVP at Milagrow Humantech, said the series “pushes boundaries in suction power, battery life, and design,” reaffirming Milagrow’s commitment to innovation in smart home cleaning.
Both models are available at milagrowhumantech.com and Amazon.in, priced at ₹2,999 (Blue) and ₹3,799 (Pro) with a 1-year warranty.
BenQ Launches PD2770U 4K Monitor for Precision-Driven Creators in India
BenQ, a global leader in visual display technology, has launched the PD2770U, a 27-inch 4K UHD professional monitor designed for designers, video editors, and creative professionals seeking uncompromising accuracy.
The PD2770U features a built-in calibration engine, Pantone Validated and Pantone SkinTone certification, ensuring consistent color performance across workflows. It supports 99% DCI-P3, 99% Adobe RGB, and 100% sRGB color gamuts, delivering exceptional precision for design and post-production environments.
Equipped with ICCsync, HDR10, and Light-Adaptive Brightness, the monitor automatically adjusts to lighting conditions for optimal visibility. It also integrates the BenQ Display Pilot 2 software for seamless color management and workflow customization.
With its focus on accuracy, sustainability, and design, the PD2770U sets a new benchmark for professional creators in India, reinforcing BenQ’s leadership in the creative display market.
BLS International Accelerates Digital Transformation with AI, Cloud, and Cybersecurity Focus
BLS International is scaling its digital business through heavy investments in AI, cloud infrastructure, and cybersecurity to strengthen its tech backbone across 300+ digital and Business Correspondent (BC) services. In FY25, the company processed 140 million transactions worth over ₹87,000 crore, underscoring the need for advanced automation and secure data frameworks.
BLS has integrated AI into retailer onboarding to eliminate manual verification bottlenecks, and is deploying AI-driven analytics for real-time fraud detection and process optimization. Its upcoming BLS Buddy virtual assistant and expanded BLS Sewa app will leverage AI and cloud for faster, smarter service delivery. These innovations aim to future-proof BLS’s digital ecosystem as India’s BC market grows rapidly.