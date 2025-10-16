Tech Update Of The Day

iQOO 15 teases November launch with Origin OS 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
iQOO says its next flagship arrives in November, and the pitch is simple: new software, new silicon, more speed. The iQOO 15 will debut with Origin OS 6 on top and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 inside, setting the stage for a fresh round of benchmark bragging. Details remain under wraps, but the pairing hints at faster on-device AI, sharper gaming performance, and tighter power management. iQOO has built its reputation on aggressive hardware tuned for frame rates and thermals, so expectations will run high as the company opens a new chapter in its premium lineup. With the launch window set and the hashtags already flying, all eyes now turn to pricing, camera ambitions, and how far Origin OS 6 pushes customization and control.
Lyne Originals lines up festive ready powerbanks and a budget neckband
Lyne Originals is widening its accessories lineup in India with two fast charge powerbanks and a low cost Bluetooth neckband, timed for the festive rush. The Powerbox 23 Pro packs a 10,000 mAh battery with 22.5W wired output and 15W wireless charging, plus Type C and USB ports for multi device top ups. The larger Powerbox 20 Pro jumps to 30,000 mAh and 65W output, adds a digital display, dual USB, Type C input and output, and QC/PD support to handle phones, tablets, and some laptops.
For audio, the Rover 3 Pro neckband offers Bluetooth 5.4, 40 hours of playback, 60 ms low latency, ENC for cleaner calls, and IPX4 splash resistance, with a magnetic on off trick for quick power control.
Prices land at ₹1,399 for Powerbox 23 Pro, ₹3,249 for Powerbox 20 Pro, and ₹649 for Rover 3 Pro. All three are now on sale at offline retailers across India.
Ingram Micro’s SMB TechTalks wrap with a clear playbook for AI and cloud
Ingram Micro India has closed its 2025 SMB TechTalks roadshow after packed stops in Madurai, Mysuru, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Guwahati, where sessions focused on cloud migration, generative AI, and modern security for growing businesses . AWS, Microsoft, Fortinet, and AMD headlined with guidance on AI adoption, productivity, cyber resilience, and CPU readiness, giving attendees a hands-on view of what to deploy now and what to budget for next .
The goal was simple but urgent: help SMBs move faster with practical steps, not slideware. “Our mission is to empower SMBs with the right technology, expertise, and guidance to thrive in the digital-first era,” said Flavio Moraes Junior, Ingram Micro India’s Managing Director and Chief Country Executive, pointing to momentum across the opening chapters of the series .