Tech Update Of The Day

FAU G Bharat League 2.0 pairs esports with upskilling and a Rs 50 lakh prize pool
nCore Games is bringing back the FAU G Bharat League with a bigger brief and a broader mission. FBL 2.0 will run on FAU G: Domination, managed by NODWIN Gaming, and positioned as a combined esports and skills pathway for players across India. The tournament is free to enter and framed around physical skill as the differentiator, in line with India’s Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025.
The stakes are higher this time. The prize pool rises to Rs 50 lakh. Winners also unlock learning perks through partner Leverage: an all expenses paid London visit to leading game development universities, personalized career counseling, and English test preparation. Health and fitness coaching from GOQii and in game rewards round out the package.
Competition spans four tiers: Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Titan. The top three in each tier take prizes. Titan finalists will battle for the national FBL 2.0 crown. With grassroots selection and a roadmap toward future international play, FBL 2.0 builds a clear ladder from play to profession.
Pokémon Go cues a Legends Z A crossover celebration
Niantic is rolling out a new in game celebration tied to Pokémon Legends Z A, signaling another tight link between the mainline series and Pokémon Go. The official account teased the event with a call to “celebrate the release” of the new title, hinting at a wave of themed spawns, research, and collectibles inside Go.
Expect a familiar playbook with a fresh twist. Past crossovers have delivered limited time encounters, boosted shiny rates for featured species, and time gated research that nudges players into raids and exploration. Avatar items and stickers typically round out the package, keeping the fandom loop intact across platforms. The move keeps Go culturally current while giving Legends Z A extra oxygen on mobile screens that never sleep.
Niantic has used these tie ins to spike engagement and bring lapsed players back for a lap around their local PokéStops. The strategy works because it blends nostalgia with novelty, pairing new lore with daily walking habits. Watch the in app Today view for timings, bonuses, and any regional callouts once the celebration goes live.
Microsoft moves to make every Windows 11 PC an AI PC
Microsoft is pushing Copilot deeper into Windows 11 with voice, vision, and agent features that aim to turn the PC into an active helper, not just a canvas. A new wake phrase, Hey Copilot, lets users speak requests hands free, while a Goodbye command ends sessions. Copilot Vision rolls out globally, analyzing on screen content to coach users through tasks and even highlighting where to click inside apps. Text in and text out support for Vision lands soon for Windows Insiders.
A reworked taskbar adds Ask Copilot alongside a faster search pane. Copilot Labs will preview Actions for local files, so the assistant can sort photos or extract data from PDFs. Connectors link OneDrive, Outlook, Google Drive, Gmail, Calendar, and Contacts, and you can export results directly to Word, Excel, or PowerPoint. Settings integration routes plain language commands to the right control panel.
Microsoft is also testing Manus, an agent that can build a website from local files inside File Explorer, plus a Filmora edit shortcut and Zoom scheduling with Click to Do on Copilot Plus PCs. Gaming Copilot arrives on ROG Xbox Ally handhelds. All features are opt in with clear controls and activity visibility.