Tech Update Of The Day

OpenAI prepares deeper ChatGPT integration with Chrome
OpenAI is reportedly working on a new initiative called Atlas, designed to bring ChatGPT directly into Google Chrome. The project aims to create a more seamless link between AI and everyday web use, allowing users to interact with ChatGPT as naturally as they browse, search, or write online.
Atlas is expected to introduce features such as on-page summarization, search assistance, and intelligent task automation, all accessible within the browser itself. Early details suggest that users could highlight text, ask ChatGPT for explanations, or even draft responses without leaving the page.
This move reflects OpenAI’s broader strategy to make its language models part of the web’s core experience rather than a separate platform. By embedding ChatGPT at the browser level, OpenAI could shift how people engage with information—turning the web into a space where AI works quietly in the background, anticipating what users need next.
Apple and Epic Games return to court over App Store access
Apple has renewed its legal fight with Epic Games, claiming the Fortnite developer is trying to take advantage of the App Store’s reach without accepting its policies. The dispute traces back to 2020, when Epic deliberately bypassed Apple’s in-app payment system, leading to its removal from iOS.
In a recent filing, Apple said Epic wants “the benefits of the App Store without the obligations,” arguing that its commission model funds user safety, privacy, and global distribution infrastructure. Epic continues to argue that Apple’s fees are excessive and that its strict policies limit competition and innovation for smaller developers.
The case has become one of the most significant legal battles in tech, highlighting the growing tension between platform owners and developers. Both companies have positioned themselves as champions of fairness in the digital economy, yet their rivalry could ultimately determine how app stores operate and how developers earn revenue in the years ahead.
GTA 6 leak hints at a darker and more intelligent antagonist
Excitement around Grand Theft Auto 6 continues to grow as new leaks point to a villain unlike any seen before in the series. According to recent reports, Rockstar Games is crafting an antagonist who is both calculating and unhinged, capable of shifting between charm and cruelty with unsettling ease.
Insiders claim the character will play a crucial role in shaping the dual-protagonist narrative, pushing moral boundaries and testing player choices throughout the story. The inspiration is said to draw from real-life criminal networks and psychological thrillers, suggesting a more grounded and emotionally charged tone.
While Rockstar has not confirmed these details, fans are already dissecting every snippet of leaked dialogue and concept art online. With nearly a decade since GTA 5, the next chapter in the series is expected to raise the bar for open-world storytelling and character design.
Halloween takes over Minecraft with new skins and festive flair
Minecraft players are getting a treat this October as the game launches its annual Halloween celebration, complete with discounted costumes and hauntingly creative add-ons. The event introduces a mix of spooky, funny, and fan-inspired skins that let players dress up their characters in true Halloween style.
From classic monsters to quirky pop-culture tributes, the Halloween 2025 lineup offers something for every builder and adventurer. Mojang is also featuring limited-time bundles that combine themed skins, emotes, and décor to help players transform their worlds into eerie landscapes filled with pumpkins, cobwebs, and glowing mobs.
Alongside the sale, community challenges and creative contests are returning, encouraging players to share their best haunted builds for in-game rewards. The event runs through the end of October, giving fans plenty of time to stock up on seasonal content and celebrate Halloween their own way.
UltraProlink combines speed and portability in one sleek package
UltraProlink has announced the Boost Blade DUO, a portable charging solution that merges the world’s slimmest 67W GaN travel charger with a 5000mAh MagSafe wireless power bank. The device is aimed at users who need high-speed, reliable charging in a form that fits easily in a pocket or travel kit.
The Boost Blade DUO features a modular magnetic design where the power bank connects directly to the charger using pogo pins, eliminating the need for extra cables. Each component can work separately or together, providing up to 45 watts from the charger and 22.5 watts from the power bank’s Type-C port. The setup supports over 650 devices, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones.
Built around the GaN Fast III chipset, the charger supports multiple fast-charging standards such as PD3.0, PPS, and QC3.0. Its folding pins and India adapter make it ideal for global travel. Weighing just 220 grams, the Boost Blade DUO delivers laptop-grade power in a minimalist frame.