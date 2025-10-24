Tech Update Of The Day

Fallout 4 gets a second life with the Anniversary Edition
Nearly a decade after its original launch, Fallout 4 is making a comeback. Bethesda has announced the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition, a remastered release that enhances visuals, performance, and gameplay while adding new content for returning fans.
The updated version brings native support for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, featuring 4K resolution, higher frame rates, and faster load times. On PC, players can expect improved stability, expanded mod support, and enhanced lighting effects that modernize the Wasteland’s look without losing its gritty charm.
Alongside technical upgrades, the Anniversary Edition includes new Creation Club content, extra side missions, and collectible gear inspired by the Fallout TV adaptation. Bethesda confirmed that existing owners of Fallout 4 will receive the next-gen update as a free upgrade, ensuring the community’s decade-long investment continues.
With this release, Bethesda aims to bridge nostalgia and next-gen performance, giving one of its most celebrated RPGs a refreshed identity for the current generation of gamers.