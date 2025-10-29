Tech Update of the Day

Samsung shows tri fold phone that bends into the future
Samsung has offered a glimpse of what could be its next big experiment in mobile design. At the APEC showcase, the company revealed a prototype tri-fold smartphone that folds twice, transforming from a standard phone into a near-tablet display.
In a short demo clip, the device opens in a smooth Z-shaped motion, with the display lighting up seamlessly across its three panels. Samsung has kept key details under wraps, offering no word on launch dates, pricing, or specs, but the concept signals a push to stretch the limits of foldable technology.
Experts suggest a tri-fold could finally deliver the large screen experience without the bulk that has limited traditional foldables. Still, questions around durability and everyday usability remain. Samsung’s current Galaxy Fold models already test both engineering and pricing boundaries.
If this concept reaches production, it could redefine what consumers expect from mobile devices, turning the idea of a phone that folds in two into something far more flexible.
Stuffcool launches Ultimus 128 India’s fastest 128W car charger
Stuffcool has introduced the Ultimus 128, a high-powered car charger that delivers a total output of 128W, capable of charging laptops, tablets, and smartphones all at once. Combining PD 65W, PPS 33W, and QC 30W support, the charger can power an iPhone or Pixel to 50% in about 30 minutes.
The device includes dual Type-C and one USB-A port, compatible with Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0 and QC 3.0 standards. Despite its impressive power, the Ultimus 128 weighs just 120 grams and fits neatly into any car socket. Its smart power management system automatically adjusts output to protect devices from overheating or overload.
Designed for frequent travelers and everyday drivers, the Ultimus 128 turns any car into a fast-charging station. Stuffcool continues to strengthen its presence in India’s premium accessories market with products that focus on performance and reliability. The Ultimus 128 is available now on Stuffcool’s official website and Amazon India.