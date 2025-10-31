Tech Update Of The Day

BGMI International Cup kicks off today with 16 elite teams from India, South Korea, and Japan
The BGMI International Cup 2025 officially begins today, bringing together 16 top teams from India, South Korea, and Japan in one of the biggest esports showdowns of the year. The tournament marks a major moment for Battlegrounds Mobile India as it continues to cement its place in global competitive gaming.
Organized by Krafton, the event features intense squad battles across classic maps, with teams fighting for regional pride and a massive prize pool. Indian fan favorites like Team Soul, GodLike Esports, and Blind Esports will compete against top-tier international rosters in a mix of strategy, skill, and high-stakes gameplay.
The matches will be streamed live across YouTube and Loco, giving fans a front-row seat to the action as BGMI steps onto the global esports stage.
Apple’s new MacBook Pro M5 sets new standards for power and endurance
Apple’s latest MacBook Pro M5 refines everything that made the previous models great, combining higher performance, longer battery life, and improved cooling in the same elegant design.
At the heart of the upgrade is the M5 chip, which delivers a major boost in speed and efficiency. Creative professionals can expect smoother performance for 8K video editing, 3D rendering, and AI enhanced workflows. Both the 14 inch and 16 inch versions feature Liquid Retina XDR displays, better thermal management, and upgraded neural engines for real time processing.
Early tests show the M5 running up to 35 percent faster than the M3 Max while offering nearly 22 hours of battery life. It is clear Apple’s newest Pro laptop continues to lead in performance, precision, and reliability.
Samsung Wallet to support biometric UPI payments for small transactions from December
Samsung has announced that starting December, Samsung Wallet users in India will be able to make Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions using biometric authentication such as fingerprint or face recognition instead of entering a PIN for smaller payments.
The feature will apply to low-value transactions, making digital payments faster and more seamless for Galaxy smartphone users. It will work through Samsung Wallet in partnership with NPCI and key UPI payment providers, ensuring compliance with security and transaction standards.
The update reflects Samsung’s broader push to deepen its fintech presence in India, where UPI dominates digital transactions. By integrating biometric authentication directly into Samsung Wallet, the company aims to simplify everyday payments while maintaining robust data protection for users.