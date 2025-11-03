Tech Update Of The Day

DRX crowned champions of BMIC 2025 as TR and CAG claim podium finishes
The Battlegrounds Mobile India International Cup (BMIC) 2025 concluded with DRX from South Korea emerging as the undisputed champions after a dominant final day performance. The team showcased tactical brilliance, clinical aim, and unmatched coordination to secure the title in style.
India’s Team TR fought valiantly to finish as runners-up, delivering some of the most exciting moments of the tournament, while Japan’s CAG Esports claimed the second runner-up position after a consistent showing throughout the event.
Day 3 of the competition was marked by high-stakes battles, unexpected comebacks, and record-breaking crowd engagement, cementing BMIC 2025 as one of the biggest esports events of the year. DRX’s victory also reinforces South Korea’s continued dominance in global mobile esports.
Hyderabad Comic Con X DreamHack India wraps up with record turnout and gaming spectacle
Hyderabad Comic Con X DreamHack India 2025 closed its three-day celebration of pop culture and gaming with over 40,000 fans and 400 cosplayers at the Hitex Exhibition Centre. The event, organized by Comic Con India and NODWIN Gaming, fused comics, anime, esports, and live entertainment under one roof, making it one of the year’s biggest fan conventions.
DreamHack marked its sixth Indian edition with a mix of retro and modern gaming zones, including the KO Fight Night and Red Bull Tetris National Finals. KMR YoshiKiller triumphed in Tekken 8, while JLQ Hallmark claimed victory in Super Smash Bros.. Esports icons like Scout, Kaashvi, Ghatak, and Jonathan headlined meet-and-greet sessions, drawing massive crowds.
International guests such as Lucifer writer Mike Costa and artist J. Gonzo joined 17 Indian creators, while musical and comedy acts added to the high-energy atmosphere. Comic Con India CEO Shefali Johnson called the Hyderabad turnout “phenomenal,” marking a strong start to the season ahead of the brand’s first-ever Guwahati edition later this month.
MIXI, Nazara, and ChimeraVC unveil LVL Zero to power India’s next wave of gaming innovation
India’s gaming ecosystem is set for a major boost with the launch of LVL Zero, a new incubator created by MIXI Global Investments, Nazara Technologies, and ChimeraVC, with Google Play joining as Knowledge Partner. The program is built to fast-track game startups from prototype to publish-ready in just 100 days, combining technical mentorship, AI-led analytics, and global publishing insights.
Each selected team will receive a USD 10,000 equity-free grant, hands-on mentoring from industry veterans, and access to tools that optimize design, monetization, and live operations. The incubator’s structure mirrors a rapid development sprint, with guided testing, reviews, and a final Demo Day for investor and publisher pitches.
By blending Japan’s game development expertise, India’s creative talent, and global tech infrastructure, LVL Zero aims to help over 100 Indian studios compete on the world stage, pushing the country closer to becoming a global gaming powerhouse.
UltraProlink launches Juice Up Mag 6 a sleek 10000mAh MagSafe wireless power bank
UltraProlink has unveiled the Juice Up Mag 6, a compact 10000mAh magnetic wireless power bank designed to deliver fast, reliable charging for modern smartphones. Built for mobility and style, it supports up to 22.5W wired and 15W MagSafe wireless charging, making it compatible with Apple, Samsung, Google, and OnePlus devices.
The Mag 6 features a slim 20mm profile, a 195g lightweight build, and an intelligent LED display for real time battery status. Its neodymium magnetic alignment ensures precise and secure attachment for seamless MagSafe charging.
Priced at Rs 1,999, the Juice Up Mag 6 is Made in India, BIS certified, and flight safe. Available in pastel green, pink, and blue, it combines performance, portability, and design for users who need power on the move.
Minecraft celebrates 300 million copies sold marking a new milestone in gaming history
Minecraft has officially surpassed 300 million copies sold worldwide, becoming the best-selling video game of all time. The announcement came through an official post from the game’s creators, celebrating more than a decade of community-driven creativity and innovation.
Since its release in 2011, Minecraft has evolved from a simple block-building sandbox into a global platform for education, storytelling, and collaborative design. Its success spans across PC, consoles, and mobile, uniting players of all ages through exploration and imagination.
As Mojang Studios prepares for Minecraft’s 15th anniversary next year, the record milestone highlights the game’s unmatched cultural impact and its enduring place at the heart of modern gaming.
Call of Duty Black Ops 7 confirmed for October 17 launch with no early access period
Activision has officially announced that Call of Duty Black Ops 7 will launch worldwide on October 17, 2025, ending weeks of speculation around its release. Unlike previous installments, the upcoming title will not include an early access campaign window, meaning all players will experience the story and multiplayer modes simultaneously on launch day.
Developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, Black Ops 7 is set to deliver a darker, Cold War-inspired narrative with next-generation graphics, new movement mechanics, and a refreshed multiplayer system. The game will also introduce major updates to the Zombies mode, now built around an expanded open-world framework.
With the removal of early access, Activision aims to unify the global player base for a synchronized launch — a move expected to reignite community excitement across PC and consoles alike.