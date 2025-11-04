Tech Update Of The Day

Milagrow launches CoinSucker series handheld vacuums for powerful car and home cleaning
Milagrow has expanded its handheld vacuum lineup with the launch of the CoinSucker and CoinSucker Pro, two compact yet high-performance devices designed for cars, homes, and offices. The India-based robotics brand known for its smart cleaning innovations aims to make everyday cleaning faster, easier, and more portable.
The CoinSucker is a corded vacuum built for vehicles, featuring a 120W BLDC motor with 8200 Pa suction, a washable HEPA-12 filter, and a 5-meter power cable for uninterrupted cleaning. The CoinSucker Pro offers even more flexibility with a cordless design, 10000 Pa suction, a 6000mAh rechargeable battery, and a reusable HEPA-13 filter for fine dust removal.
Priced at Rs 1,999 and Rs 2,999 respectively, both models are available on Milagrow’s website and Amazon India, offering robust suction, multiple attachments, and easy portability for modern lifestyles.
Apple rolls out iOS 26.1 with Liquid Glass design and new lock screen controls
Apple has begun rolling out iOS 26.1, bringing a sleek new Liquid Glass design aesthetic and expanded customization tools to the iPhone lock screen. The update refines Apple’s approach to personalization while adding performance and privacy enhancements across the system.
The standout feature, Liquid Glass, gives app icons and widgets a fluid, reflective appearance that subtly reacts to light and motion. Lock screen controls have also been upgraded, allowing users to toggle Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Focus modes directly without unlocking their phones.
Other key changes include improvements to battery health tracking, a redesigned Music widget, and smoother animations for the Dynamic Island. With iOS 26.1, Apple continues fine-tuning the balance between design and functionality, creating a more immersive and intuitive iPhone experience.
Red Magic 11 Pro goes global powered by Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 chipset
RedMagic has officially launched the Red Magic 11 Pro globally, bringing its next-generation gaming smartphone to international markets. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 chipset, delivering a major leap in performance and efficiency for competitive mobile gaming.
The Red Magic 11 Pro features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, ensuring ultra-smooth visuals and low latency during gameplay. It also includes a new ICE 14.0 cooling system with advanced graphene layers to maintain peak performance under heavy load.
Paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB storage, the phone also packs a 6500mAh battery with 165W fast charging. With its global debut, RedMagic is positioning the 11 Pro as one of the most powerful gaming phones of 2025.
Cisco unveils AI ready enterprise network architecture built for speed security and simplicity
Cisco has introduced major upgrades to its secure enterprise network architecture, designed to help businesses meet the growing demands of AI driven workloads. Announced at the Cisco Partner Summit 2025 in San Diego, the new suite of innovations modernizes campus, branch, and industrial networks with faster deployment, cloud based management, and built in security.
The launch includes cloud managed fabrics and Cisco Unified Branch, which simplify network setup to just a few clicks. Central to the upgrade is Cisco’s AgenticOps framework that uses AI powered agents to automate IT operations, enhance visibility, and predict issues before they affect performance.
New Wi Fi 7 access points, secure routers, and identity based access management tools extend Cisco’s capabilities from edge to cloud. Jeetu Patel, Cisco’s Chief Product Officer, said the updates “give IT teams the intelligent tools they need to manage the exponential growth of AI while maintaining enterprise grade security.”