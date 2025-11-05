Tech Update Of The Day

BGMI and Talented remix meme culture with surreal new ad series BGMI Drops
BGMI and creative agency Talented have launched BGMI Drops, a scroll-native campaign that flips India’s infamous surrogate ad format into a witty celebration of gaming, internet humor, and nostalgia. The campaign’s first film racked up over 4 million organic views in just 24 hours.
Directed by Akimbo and produced by Potli Baba Mediahouse, the series transforms BGMI icons into parody FMCG brands like BGMI Energy Drink, BGMI Helmet, and BGMI OnlyPans. Each mock ad mimics vintage Indian commercials with absurdist humor and hidden Easter eggs, all leading fans to a digital storefront on trybgmi.com, where they can “shop” for these fictional products.
Srinjoy Das, Associate Director of Marketing at KRAFTON India, said BGMI Drops was built for “a generation fluent in memes and irony.” By merging gaming culture with ad-world satire, BGMI has turned its latest campaign into an interactive inside joke for the internet age.
AI takes center stage in India’s cybersecurity as 94 percent of enterprises deploy it
Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming the backbone of India’s cybersecurity operations. According to a new IDC survey commissioned by Fortinet, 94 percent of Indian organizations are already using AI in some capacity for threat detection, response, and intelligence. The report highlights a major shift from reactive to predictive defense as cyberattacks grow more sophisticated.
Nearly three out of four enterprises in India say they have faced AI-driven cyber threats in the past year, with many reporting up to triple the attack volume. AI is now being used to automate responses, model future threats, and enhance incident analysis, although most organizations still prefer “co-pilot” systems over full automation.
The rise of AI-first security is also reshaping hiring trends, with growing demand for AI-focused roles such as security data scientists and threat intelligence analysts. Fortinet’s India head Vivek Srivastava said the findings signal “a more advanced phase of cybersecurity planning” where AI influences not only defense but also organizational design and strategy.
AI and esports drive the next evolution of gaming in India
Artificial intelligence and esports are transforming India’s gaming landscape into a fusion of technology, creativity, and competition. The BITKRAFT Ventures and Redseer India Gaming and Interactive Media Report 2025 shows how AI is shaping every layer of gaming, from real-time difficulty adjustment and localized storytelling to player analytics and virtual companions.
Esports is also surging, with Indian teams and tournaments gaining global attention and viewership climbing more than 30 percent this year. Popular titles like BGMI, Valorant, and Free Fire are now blending skill with AI driven insights to improve strategy and training. Together, AI innovation and esports growth are pushing Indian gaming toward a smarter, faster, and more globally connected future.